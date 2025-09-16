East Bay Youth Athletes’ fall season is under way as it strives to teach the game of baseball and softball to the next generation.

This program is built on the love of the game and intended for all ages. Each level is designed for players to dive deeper in their skills and knowledge of the game.

Baseball is broken up by age and ability into three programs and six divisions: T-ball, Rookies, Minors, Majors, Juniors and Seniors. On the other hand, softball is broken up into two programs: Recreational and Xtreme. These programs are in two separate terms during the year: spring and fall.

“Our goal is to develop the kids to where they learn as much as possible while having as much fun as possible,” said Adam Warren, player development director.

To kick off the start of the season, on August 18, the program constructed a Youth Development week. This event ran from Monday to Thursday during the evenings and invited kids throughout the community.

On Monday and Thursday, Hallocks Hitting Garage taught the fundamentals of hitting for ages 6-16. On Tuesday, Warren, a retired MLB pitcher, hosted a pitching camp. Then on Wednesday, the company SlideMVP used their product to teach players how to properly and safely slide.

The turnout for the event was a great success and ultimately brought the community together through the sport.

The coaching staff at East Bay Youth Athletics are driven to help players achieve their dreams while also teaching them valuable life lessons.

“I grew up around the game and I also played professionally, so the game has given me a whole lot. I want to give back to the park, and my son is playing out at the park,” said Warren when asked about his reasoning for being involved with the program. “Just wanting to give back to the game and making sure the kids are learning and having fun just like I did when I was young.”

Additional information on East Bay Youth Athletics can be found on its website, https://eastbayyouthathleticsbaberuthleague.sportngin.com/.