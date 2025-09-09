By State Attorney Suzy Lopez

You may have noticed something new when visiting the state attorney’s office website. We have officially launched our new domain: https://hillsboroughsao.gov/.

This change from a .com to a .gov may seem small, but it’s a big step forward in protecting our community. A .gov domain isn’t just a web address. It tells you, without question, that you’re dealing with a verified U.S. government agency. While anyone can buy a .com address, .gov domains are strictly regulated and reserved only for official government organizations, making it more difficult for scammers to spoof. You’ll also notice all of our email addresses end in .gov as well.

Online scams have been around for decades. Years ago, it might have been an email from a ‘Nigerian prince’ promising riches for a small payment. Today’s scams are far more sophisticated. Many fraudsters now pose as government or law enforcement officials.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), impostor scams were the second-most common scams in 2024. Losses from government impostor scams alone jumped from $171 million in 2023 to $789 million in 2024. These scams often start with an email, call or message claiming there’s a problem with your account or information. The scammer will use an email or website that looks official at first glance. The best defense is vigilance. If a message feels suspicious, take a moment to verify it before responding.

Switching to https://hillsboroughsao.gov/ is one more way we’re making sure you can interact with us safely and confidently. All links from our old website, sao13th.com, will automatically redirect to the new domain. But everyone should update bookmarks and contacts to the new address.

Your safety, both in our neighborhoods and online, is our priority. If you see something suspicious, report it to the FTC at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/ and contact local law enforcement.

The Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office will continue working every day to protect this community, whether in the courtroom, on our streets or in the digital space.