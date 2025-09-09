By Mylena C. Ferman

With Halloween creeping around the corner, horror film lovers will be shocked to know that advance ticket sales to Lakeland’s first-ever horror film festival end on Sunday, September 21.

The Lakeland Horror Film Festival (LHFF) will kick off with a family-friendly networking party on Friday, October 24, at Munchies on Marcum. The festival itself will run on Saturday, October 25, at Lakeside Village. From 9 a.m. to approximately 8 p.m., CMX Lakeside Village 18 & IMAX will be playing submitted film selections and hosting filmmaker Q&A sessions.

With over two dozen indie horror films across multiple horror genres, attendees are sure to find something that suits their taste.

Advance tickets start at $40 pretax per person for festival screening admission. VIP passes — which include screening admission, networking event admission and a Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail ticket — are available for $70 pretax.

After September 21, festival screening admission will be available for $50 and VIP passes will be $80.

Those who are interested in the October 24 film networking party can purchase a separate $5 ticket before September 21. Afterwards, networking party tickets will cost $10.

“We’re trying to really create an experience for the filmmakers but also for the people that come and experience the filmmakers,” Louis Joseph, an LHFF board member and the founder and CEO of iBoss Entertainment, said.

The LHFF also wants to benefit Lakeland as a whole. One of its goals is to introduce attendees to the Lakeland area. According to the LHFF’s Facebook page, stores like Planet Smoothie and Gaskins will give customers who show their LHFF tickets discounts on their purchases.

“We want to make this more than just a film festival. It’s like an all-immersive experience,” LHFF founder and director Danielle DeAngelo said.

While attendees may not wear a mask or identity-concealing makeup, they may cosplay or wear costumes to the festival.

Festival attendees will also have the chance to meet Creek Wilson, an actor known for his role as Mr. Allen in Neighborhood Watch and Mariner Ghost in Haunted Mansion. Wilson will be present during the main festival on October 25 and will be signing autographs.

For more information about the festival, please visit the LHFF website at www.ibossentertainment.com/lhff or the Lakeland Horror Film Festival LLC Facebook page. For advance tickets online, visit www.tickettailor.com/events/lakelandhorrorfilmfestival/1729660.