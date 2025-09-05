Lifelong learning is alive and thriving at the Center 4Life Learning campus in Sun City Center, where fall semester registration is now open for a dynamic selection of noncredit courses designed to inform, entertain, and inspire. Beginning on the week of Monday, October 6, the fall 2025 session offers a chance for adults of all ages to explore new topics, sharpen their minds and connect with a community of engaged learners.

Located on the campus of the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center at 1971 Haverford Ave., the center offers a wide range of in-person classes led by retired professionals, educators and subject matter experts from the SouthShore area.

Since its founding in 1976 (originally as Community Church College), Center 4Life Learning has evolved into a well-respected adult education outreach program serving Sun City Center and surrounding areas. Now a ministry of the United Methodist Church, it continues to offer a rich curriculum of stimulating classes and exciting day trips.

Courses this fall include:

Arts: Beginning Calligraphy, Intermediate Quilling and Modern Dot Art.

History & Culture: Genealogy, The Constitutional Convention and American War Movies.

Health & Wellness: Plant-Powered Living, End-of-Life Planning and Therapeutic Writing.

Discussion & Philosophy: UFOs, Artificial Intelligence, What in the World? and Philosophy You Already Know.

Finance: Estate Planning, Investment and Taxes.

Languages: Conversational Spanish (Level I & II) and Sign Language.

Technology: Android Smartphones & Tablets.

Live Theater: Fun With Improv.

One of the popular upcoming offerings is ‘Film History of American War Movies,’ a three-session course taught by Thomas Norstrand, who is a cinema enthusiast with deep family roots in Hollywood. His uncle, renowned composer Bernard Herrmann, scored classic films, such as Psycho and Citizen Kane. Norstrand brings both passion and insight to this look at war films as historical and cultural reflections.

Tuition for most six-session courses is $50, with some varying in length and price. Walk-in discussions are just $17. Class listings, instructor bios and course schedules can be found at www.sccumc.com/4lifelearning. Registration is available online or in person from Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the center’s office.

Sign up today or call 813-634-8607 for more information.