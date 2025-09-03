That the rivalry in the compact crossover segment is fierce is a given. Amid such stalwarts as the Toyota RAV4 and the Honda CR-V is our favorite CX-5 (not to be confused with its stablemate CX-50, targeting off-road enthusiasts). We will admit to a slight bias toward the Mazda SUV because our family is a proud owner of the vehicle. Regardless, the CX-5 is practical, classy, sprightly and just a sheer delight to drive around corners. And the option of sport and off-road modes makes it a no-brainer.

Seating five in comfort and style, the turbo Signature trim is equipped with a solid power train: 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine putting out a healthy 227 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 310 pounds-feet of torque at 2,000 rpm while coupled to a six-speed auto gearbox. Whether you choose the front-wheel or all-wheel drive, the small SUV gets the direct-injection Skyactiv, which uses a torque boost via a high compression ratio to increase fuel economy. And the G-Vectoring Control (which uses engine timing for more accurate steering inputs) is a bonus.

The attractive front shows off a centered Mazda emblem amid a gunmetal-finish grille that flanks adaptive LED headlights. Signature trim, turbo and AWD badges in the rear convey the rest of the vehicle’s features. The well-crafted and intelligently designed cabin conveys a tasteful and tailored look, thanks to metallic-finish splashes. A rounded analog speedometer gauge surrounds the tachometer, fuel and temp readings. The 10.25-inch infotainment screen is easy to use via control and volume knobs on the center console. For drivers who seek some excitement, paddle shifters on the leather steering wheel should provide reassurance. Our top-level turbo Signature arrived with standard dual auto AC, leather seats, power sunroof, push-button start, eight-way power driver and six-way front-passenger heated/cooled front seats and a 10-speaker Bose sound system. Head and legroom are adequate for adults, and best of all is the 40/20/40 split rear seat, which folds flat. This opens up 59.3 cubic feet of space in the cargo hold, or you can still eke out 29.1 cubies with the seats occupied.

Dual front and side airbags, side curtain airbags, dynamic stability and traction controls, four-wheel antilock brakes, hill launch assist, a blind-spot monitor, lane-keep assist and departure warning, rear-cross traffic alert, front/rear parking sensors, crumple zones and stabilizer bars, a 360-view and rearview camera, three-point safety belts for all, a tire pressure monitoring system and daytime running lights are standard.

In a mere decade, the CX-5 has carved a slot in the crowded small SUV field. This Mazda is tough to beat if you consider performance, price and plentiful cargo/passenger room. And the future looks even brighter for the 2026 model, which gets a boost in wheelbase, length and width, as well as an overhauled cabin. All for the better, of course.