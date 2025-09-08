Peggy Davenport has been changing the way people do dinner in Hillsborough County for 15 years. The owner and creative force behind Davenport’s Daily Delights started the business when her children were young and is constantly evolving it to keep up with the needs of local families.

“We absolutely love what we do, and the basis is this: We prepare with love completely home cooked meals and deliver them to you fresh daily so all you have to do is reheat and eat,” Peggy explained. “We know the importance of a family meal. We understand the importance of healthy fueling of our bodies and we wanted to find a way for you to have both and also taste great.”

On average, Davenport’s Daily Delights offers multiple order-ahead meal options Monday through Thursday, providing about 500 family-size meals per week in the Tampa area. It also offers catering and recently added a meal prep option.

“We decided to jump on the meal prep bandwagon this year because we know how valuable time is,” explained Peggy. “So many people are spending their weekends meal prepping for the week — for breakfasts and lunches and some even dinner. With an emphasis on healthy eating, we decided that we would offer a great variety of all the foundations so families can make their own favorite meals.”

The meal prep options include breakfast that can just be reheated or eaten immediately and lunches that come with proteins, starches, veggies and a dressing.

Another exciting change at Davenport’s is that Peggy’s son, Eli, is working at the business full time.

“Eli has plans to continue the company long after I am gone, and I couldn’t be more proud of that,” she said. “As a company, we believe that there is always a way to help others out and nobody should ever go hungry. That will never change.”

Davenport’s also offers extensive catering options and delivers all over the Tampa Bay area from Odessa and Wesley Chapel down to Sun City Center and Ruskin.

Visit www.davenportsdailydelights.com, follow the business on Facebook or call 813-810-8513.