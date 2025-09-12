Delanie Dennis is a 13-year-old local resident and the founder of the nonprofit Delanie’s Lemonade Stand, and her mission is to help animals and raise funds for local animal rescues, shelters and sanctuaries. To that end, she and her family are holding their fifth annual Squeeze the Day Adoption Fair at The Dallas Bull on Sunday, November 2.

“My goal this year is to reach a record of rescues as well as animals adopted,” said Delanie. “There are going to be vendors. There are going to be rescues. It’s free to have a table or a tent. It’s going to be really fun.”

In previous years, over 30 rescues have taken part in Delanie’s adoption fair, so she hopes to beat all past turnouts by having 40 rescues there.

The event is free to the public, and rescue tables are free as well. At the adoption fair, guests can enjoy not only vendors but also food trucks, dessert tables, K9 demonstrations with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, exotic animals for meet and greet and a check presentation for the rescue Delanie selected to raise money for in October.





“The Dallas Bull generously donates their entire facility every year for this, inside and outside,” said Andy Dennis, Delanie’s dad. “It’s been great.”

The event is a group effort, as not only does The Dallas Bull host the event, but some vendors also provide tables and chairs, some provide linens and some help promote the event, all for the sake of animals being adopted into new homes.

“I think over the last four years, she’s averaged over 20 adoptions. I think the highest was 32 and the lowest was, like, 17,” said Andy.

“Fun fact: We got one of our dogs from said adoption fair,” Delanie said.

At the event, the rescues will bring flyers and information about themselves, have adoptable animals, have animals you can meet and greet with and then adopt later and bring animals that are for educational purposes — such as the exotic animals. Last year, the event had one of the largest breeds of owls, and for a donation guests had the opportunity to have it on their arms and get their pictures taken with it.

“I would like to say thank you to all the rescues for what they do,” said Delanie. “Once you get into the rescue part personally, you really see how difficult it can actually be.”

The Dallas Bull is located at 3322 U.S. 301 in Tampa. To learn more or sign up for the Squeeze the Day Adoption Fair, email delanieslemonadestand@aol.com or contact Julie Dennis at 813-957-8301.