Karma Yoga & Fitness Under New Ownership

Karma Yoga & Fitness has been a local yoga studio in the FishHawk area for 13 years. It was recently acquired by local entrepreneur and business owner Amanda Vogt. Karma Yoga & Fitness has always provided exceptional yoga classes; this new acquisition has brought exciting updates to the studio, including a boutique shop and enhanced amenities, along with a variety of new classes. With sessions offered throughout the day, there’s truly something for everyone, from gentle yoga to high intensity fitness. Karma Yoga & Fitness is located at 13430 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. For more information, visit its website at www.karmayogafitness.com or call 813-489-9644.







The Turkish Kitchen Is Open

The Turkish Kitchen is a traditional Turkish restaurant bringing the rich, vibrant flavors of Turkey to the heart of Brandon. It specializes in authentic dishes from sizzling kebabs and freshly baked pide (a popular flatbread) to flavorful mezes and comforting stews, all prepared using classic recipes and the finest ingredients.

The menu celebrates the best of Turkish cuisine — bold spices, fresh herbs and the kind of hospitality that turns a meal into a memory. The atmosphere is warm and welcoming.

Come experience a true taste of Turkey — no passport required!

Located at 119 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon, the Turkish Kitchen is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. every day. For more information, visit https://turkishkitchen0685.s4shops.com/.

Medicare Seminar

Marcie Maisonet, a Medicare specialist, will be presenting two Medicare seminars along with Payant Insurance Solutions at the Kings Point Clubhouse, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center. The dates for events are Thursday, October 2, at 10 a.m. and Tuesday, October 21, at 2 p.m. Please call 813-634-7001 to reserve your place.

Medi-Weightloss Opens In Riverview

Medi-Weightloss is a nationally recognized, physician-supervised weight-loss program that has already helped over 6 million pounds be lost across the country, and it has opened a location in Riverview at 13011 Summerfield Square Dr. Medi-Weightloss offers a customized approach based on you — your body, your lifestyle and your goals — combining the latest in medical research with one-on-one support to help patients lose weight safely and effectively, and, more importantly, to keep it off. Every patient is guided by a trained medical team that will design a plan which includes nutritional counseling, behavior modification, weekly check-ins and, in some cases, FDA-approved appetite suppressants. Medi-Weightloss can help you reclaim your health and confidence.

To find out more, visit https://mediweightloss.com/ or call 813-656-1020.

Align Right Realty Celebrates Six Years Of Serving Tampa Bay

Align Right Realty Riverview proudly celebrates six incredible years of serving the Tampa Bay community. What began as a vision to create a brokerage rooted in professionalism, training and support has grown into a thriving family of dedicated agents, loyal customers and trusted partners. Over the years, it has had the privilege of guiding countless families and businesses through their real estate journeys, building relationships that extend far beyond the closing table. Align Right Realty is located at 11962 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview. Visit its website at https://alignrightriverview.com/ or call 813-563-5995 for more information.





Riverview Village Inn Has New Owners

Dean and Mary LaFollette are the new owners of the Riverview Village Inn restaurant, located at 10293 Big Bend Rd. Village Inn is known for its hospitality and delicious food, especially its pancakes and pies, all served in an inviting family atmosphere. It has special menus for older and younger visitors, and don’t forget Free Pie Wednesday, where a free slice of pie is included with select menu items.

Visit its website at www.villageinn.com for more information and to see the menu.

Cruise Planners Celebrates First Anniversary

Cruise Planners, your vacation expert, is celebrating its first anniversary. It has had a very successful first year and wants to continue the momentum by inviting you to its Mediterranean Travel Seminar on Thursday, October 30, from 10 a.m.-12 Noon in the Ripple Room at Kings Point. Topics covered will include Mediterranean cruise and land tours, what a cruise tour is and which cruise line is best for you.

For additional information on what Cruise Planners has to offer, visit its website at www.ventureoutvacation.com or call 717-856-2646.