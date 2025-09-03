Coach Rick Anderson died suddenly at the end of July during a pregame speech to his youth baseball team.

Anderson was Fishhawk Youth Baseball’s 8U and 9U competitive teams’ manager and the coaching coordinator for the league’s board.

In his five years coaching for the league, he taught the young athletes that family and school always come before baseball, a coaching mantra that Fishhawk Youth Baseball’s president, Steve Collins, said Anderson led by.

“Baseball is very important, and it can lead you to fame and fortune, but it won’t without learning and respecting your family,” Collins said.

Collins called Anderson’s death at 42 “the most tragic of circumstances.”

“[For] those kids, that will be an unforgettable moment for them for the rest of their life, unfortunately, especially his boys,” Collins said.

Anderson leaves behind his three sons and wife, Heather.

“The strength that she’s shown through this, and the fact that she still puts on a public face knowing that the love of her life died, is just remarkable,” Collins said. “She gave me [a] very moving, stunning speech, and full of strength and honor.”

There are fundraisers for the family through GoFundMe and Operation Lotus, a local nonprofit which gives 100 percent of the money raised to families impacted by tragedy.

The league hosted a fundraising camp for Anderson as well, donating over $10,000 with the help of families and corporate sponsors.

Collins said he hopes to host the camp again in the future after the success of the fundraiser.

Brian Miller, who will take over the coaching position and was a good friend of Anderson’s, organized a community vigil shortly after his death. Over 600 people attended, including other coaches, players’ families and athletes from Pinecrest’s football team, which his youngest son plays for.

In the upcoming season, every player will wear “27” on their sleeves in memory of Anderson, who wore the same number.

“We fondly remember Coach Anderson as a man with integrity and drive, two of his many traits which led to his numerous successes on the field and with the kids he coached,” the league wrote on Facebook.