The Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at the University of South Florida (USF) has recently expanded access to no-cost, face-to-face business consulting services for entrepreneurs and small business owners in Sarasota and Manatee County. These personalized sessions are available with Florida SBDC at USF senior business consultant Scott Carpenter at the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce every week from Tuesday through Thursday at 1945 Fruitville Rd. in Sarasota, as well as every first Tuesday of the month at the North Port City Hall, located at 4970 City Hall Blvd. in North Port.

In addition, the Florida SBDC at USF offers its services to businesses in the Tampa Bay region which includes the following counties: Hillsborough, Hernando, Pinellas, Highlands, Hardee, DeSoto, Polk, Pasco, Manatee, and Sarasota Counties.

Entrepreneurs and small business owners searching for no-cost business guidance/mentorship in Hillsborough County can find it at the USF Tampa office (inside USF CONNECT) as well as at Hillsborough County subcenter (which is located inside of the Entrepreneur Collaborative Center).

Whether launching a startup, scaling operations or navigating challenges, experienced Florida SBDC at USF business consultants are available to support business owners through their journey with tailored advice in areas such as business planning, market research, capital access and more.

Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub of Manatee County recently worked with the SBDC.

“Since I took over ownership three months ago, my numbers actually have grown. They have improved since going against some projections done over the last few years. I have added a lot more things to every night. So, we’ve been busier. Sales have been up,” owner Dana Rothgery said.

The Florida SBDC at USF helps create a better Florida for all by providing businesses the expertise and resources needed to succeed and grow. The Florida SBDC at the University of South Florida is a member of the Florida SBDC Network, a statewide partnership program nationally accredited by the Association of America’s SBDCs and funded in part by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Department of Defense, State of Florida and other private and public partners, with the University of West Florida serving as the network’s headquarters.

Full funding disclosure is available at www.floridasbdc.org/funding-disclosures/.

Florida SBDC services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Language assistance services are available for individuals with limited English proficiency. For more information, please visit https://sbdctampabay.com/.