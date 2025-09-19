Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Get your favorite costume ready and come and collect candies and treats while Magic Kingdom park thrills and chills you with eerie entertainment, delightful attractions and some beloved Disney characters in Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Watch three sinister sisters bewitch and bedazzle in the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, boogie down with friends from Disney Junior shows at Disney Moonlight Melodies and finish the evening watching Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular, a wickedly wild fireworks display hosted by Jack Skellington.

This frightfully fun experience runs on select nights through Friday, October 31. Tickets can be purchased at https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/; please review the dress code and costume guidelines before attending.

Creatures Of The Night At ZooTampa

Join Tampa Bay’s number one family Halloween event, Creatures of the Night, at ZooTampa for a night of eerie family frights. Ghouls and goblins of all ages can enjoy howling outdoor experiences, spooky characters, creepy culinary treats and much more. This year’s event features a new colossal adventure, Mesozoic Mayhem, a bone-chilling scare zone where ancient beasts roam once more and chaos ensues after scientists tamper with nature.

Tickets are available at https://zootampa.org/.

Howl-O-Scream At Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream returns in full force, taking over the entire park with haunted houses, scare zones, sinister shows and more. Unspeakable horror lives in every dark corner, including on Busch Gardens’ pulse-pounding thrill rides. Howl-O-Scream is bringing fear to the next level, and once you’re in there’s nothing you can do about it. This event is intended for mature audiences and contains adult content; costumes are not allowed.

Tickets can be purchased at https://buschgardenstampa.com/. The event runs on select nights until Friday, October 31.

Friends Of The Tampa Riverwalk Trick Or Treat

The free Riverwalk Trick or Treat event returns on Saturday, October 25, from 4-9 p.m. Dress up in a costume and then trick-or-treat along the Tampa Riverwalk and enjoy the fun family-friendly activities. There will be over 50 stations to enjoy throughout the route with trick or treat bags available from Cotanchobee Park, located at 601 Old Water St. in Tampa, while supplies last. There will also be a costume contest at Cotanchobee Park at 5 p.m. and a movie on the lawn starting at 7:30 p.m.

Haunted Woods Events At Hillsborough River State Park

Are you ready to face your worst nightmare? Haunted Woods at Hillsborough River State Park is where your nightmares become alive. As night falls, the woods come to life and turn into pure terror. Brave the Scare Trail — Beyond the Grave — where the undead are clocking in. This is recommended for children over 12 years of age and will take place from 7-10 p.m. at Hillsborough River State Park, located at 15402 U.S. 301 in Thonotosassa on Friday and Saturday, October 24-25. For a more family-friendly event, bring younger children to the Beyond the Grave Kids Trail event. This event runs from 3-6 p.m. on October 25 only. Please note that this is a cash-only event. A trunk-or-treat event will also be taking place from 5-7 p.m. on October 25.

Tall Tales Of Old Florida

Explore Tampa’s 19th-century living history museum, Cracker Country, by lantern at night in its Tall Tales of Old Florida event. Along the way, storytellers will spin wild yarns about Florida’s unexplained oddities, including skunk apes, misbehaving trains, cow-hunting giants and more. A little bit scary, a little bit funny and always family-friendly. After your tour, enjoy a festive snack and drink, which are included in your admission.

Tall Tales of Old Florida will be held at Cracker Country on the Florida State Fairgrounds, located at 4800 U.S. 301 in Tampa, on Saturday, October 18, from 7-10:30 p.m. Visit www.crackercountry.org to purchase your tickets (advance purchase is required) and select the start time of your tour, which will last about an hour. This event is not recommended for children under 6 years of age.

A Kitten Place’s Black Cat 5K Fun Run

Local cat and kitten rescue A Kitten Place is holding its annual Black Cat 5K Fun Run on Saturday, October 18, in the Twin Lakes neighborhood and is looking for vendors and corporate sponsors for the event. It is a fun family event; feel free to dress up in your Halloween costume. There will be a DJ, food, a costume contest, raffle prizes, a silent auction and more. Please bring a container of cat litter or a kitten toy to get entered into a raffle.

If you are interested, would like more information on the event or want to register, please email akittenplace@gmail.com or visit https://runsignup.com/race/fl/valrico/blackcat5kwalk.