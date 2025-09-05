Daniella Vetencourt has spent her career helping others heal — one muscle at a time. As a licensed massage therapist since 2002, she brings 23 years of experience and a deep commitment to wellness through her business, Daniella’s Mobile Massage. She launched the mobile practice 13 years ago to better serve her clients with flexibility and personalized care.

Although Vetencourt was born in Memphis, Tennessee, her family relocated to Venezuela when she was just 3 years old. She was raised there before moving to Tampa at age 24, where she’s made her home ever since. A proud FishHawk resident since 2003, she cherishes the close-knit community she’s been part of for more than two decades.

“For 23 years I have been passionate about helping people on their journey feel better and improve their health one muscle at a time,” said Vetencourt. “I am so blessed to be able to enjoy every moment of my work that doesn’t feel like I am working.”

Her transition into mobile massage came after a decade working with a local chiropractor. When her eldest son, Diego, who had special needs, required more hands-on care, Vetencourt made the decision to start her own business to allow her to be more flexible on a daily basis.

“Diego’s special needs were a little more complicated, which led me to take a leap of faith and start my mobile business,” said Vetencourt. “It gave me the flexibility whether it was taking him to a doctor’s appointment, therapy sessions or he was not feeling good and needed to be picked up from school or stay home.”

The mobile model also allowed her to be more present for her younger son, Matias, now a senior at Newsome High School. Her background in physical therapy, earned in Venezuela, enhances her holistic approach to massage, combining clinical expertise with compassionate care.

Vetencourt credits her success to the support of her community.

“I would like to thank the community for the support during the 23 years in my massage therapy journey,” she said. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them.”

She continues to serve clients within a 20-minute radius of FishHawk, offering wellness with empathy and professionalism. To book a session, contact Daniella’s Mobile Massage at dveten@gmail.com or 813-323-4901.