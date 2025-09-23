The Brandon Eagles have turned to a familiar face in former Head Coach John Lima to rebuild the football program. He was previously the head man from 2006-12 and took the team to the playoffs in four of those six seasons. He took over the program in May and is a teacher at the school.

The team is off to a great start under Lima, beating archrival King for the second straight season, winning 14-7 in overtime. The program has struggled since Lima moved on in 2012. They ended a 42-game losing streak three years ago that dated back to 2018.

“I’m a football coach 100 percent, through and through, so being able to get back to what I do and who I am is the best reward there is,” said Lima.

Lima said that some things remain the same when it comes to the program, such as the players and their willingness to adhere to structure, coaching and the ‘want’ to win. He said that the neighborhood is a little bit different and that social media has changed the landscape of the game, in some cases putting more pressure on the athletes. He said that it has been a challenge to teach his players to avoid the outside noise that comes with social media.

Junior Caleb Cole will take snaps at quarterback. Lima said that Cole is a very hard worker, a natural leader and physically and mentally tough.

The head coach is happy with his team’s offseason. He said that they worked hard in the weight room and that their work ethic improved, grinding through the summer workouts. He said that the team has a lot to work on early in the season. They haven’t been able to practice outside regularly due to the weather requirements and guidelines of the county. Most of the players haven’t played varsity football before but are gaining valuable reps in the games.

Lima said that most of his players will have to play both ways. The offensive lineman will play defensive line, and the receivers also play defensive back. The program has about 50 players on varsity and JV.

Sophomore lineman Derek Pilotte has played well to start this season. Junior lineman Blake Poff is a leader and has performed well. Junior defensive back Jayden Scott and junior defensive back Kiang-wa Stancil will play key roles on defense. Senior captain Juju Jackson will play both ways and has the potential to go to the next level. Senior captain Christian Hodges has returned from a knee injury that caused him to miss eight months.

Lima expects that by the end of the season his team will play like they practice, and if they can get their practice intensity where it needs to be, they can meet their potential on the field. ‘Drive’ is the team motto. “The drive to be the best version of yourself that you can be in life.”

“I can’t wait to see the kids grow into their roles,” said Lima. “They are starting to get used to what it takes in practice to prepare properly, and they are taking big leaps every game with experience and reps. They are getting a lot better each week individually, watching that continued growth is the best part.”

Schedule:

8/22 vs. Chamberlain

8/29 @ King

9/5 vs. Strawberry Crest

9/12 @ Jefferson

9/19 vs. Bloomingdale

9/26 vs. Hillsborough

10/10 @ Blake

10/17 vs. Jesuit

10/24 @ Middleton

10/31 @ Freedom