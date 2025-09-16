Philly cheesesteaks and NYC pastrami sandwiches better watch their backs — a local sandwich shop right here in Hillsborough County is receiving national praise and slicing into the top ranks. According to a newly released Yelp list of the ‘100 Best Sandwich Spots in America,’ the Tampa Bay area is home to some of the most mouthwatering creations in the country.

The recognition is more than just a feather in the Hillsborough County’s culinary cap — it’s a testament to Tampa’s deep-rooted sandwich culture, anchored by its claim as the birthplace of the iconic Cuban sandwich. With layers of roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard pressed between crisp Cuban bread, the Cuban sandwich is a local legend.

Yelp released its first-ever list of the Top 100 Sandwich Shops in the U.S. last month, highlighting the most beloved spots based on user reviews, ratings and overall buzz. Among the winners is Box of Cubans, with locations at 17512 Dona Michelle Dr. in Tampa and 10451 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview. Known for its bold flavors and inventive takes on Cuban classics, the Box of Cubans restaurants have become neighborhood staples.

In 2017, Marcos and Onelia Silverio opened Box of Cubans out of a humble gas station in Brandon. When the pandemic hit in 2020, they kept serving their loyal customers — thanks to the gas station’s ‘essential’ status — proving their resilience and commitment to the community. By July 2022, their journey led to a permanent storefront in Riverview, where their family-run shop continues to thrive. Soon after, they launched a Tampa location. With nearly 400 five-star Yelp reviews, Box of Cubans has built a reputation not just for its mouthwatering Cuban fare, but also for treating every guest like part of the family.

According to the Yelp reviewers, some of the food-favorites include its lechón breakfast sandwich, the pan con bistec with mojo-marinated palomilla steak and sautéed onions and, of course, the iconic Cuban sandwich.

In a separate accolade, Apollo Beach Diner, located at 6048 N. U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach, was named the best diner in Florida by LoveFood, praised for its welcoming atmosphere and consistently satisfying comfort food. From golden, fluffy pancakes to irresistible sandwiches, the diner has become a symbol of community and culinary quality.

With national recognition rolling in, Hillsborough County’s culinary scene is no longer just a local secret — it’s a full-scale foodie destination. For more information, visit https://boxofcubans.com/ or https://apollobeachdiner.com/.