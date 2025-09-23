Hillsborough College Job Fair

Hillsborough College’s (HC) Career Resource Center will be hosting job fair events on Wednesday, October 8, and Wednesday, November 19, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the Dale Mabry Campus Quad, located at 4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd. in Tampa. These events are free and open to the public.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to connect with hiring managers from Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Concentrix, Florida Department of Transportation, ID.me, Kelly Services, Orlando Health and Tampa General Hospital, with more to be confirmed.

For more information about the events, HC students can log in to Handshake using their Hawkmail account at https://app.joinhandshake.com/. The public can use their personal email address.

The Dale Mabry Campus Career Resource Center can also be contacted directly via email at dmcareer@hccfl.edu or by phone at 813-253-7310.

Hillsborough College serves more than 46,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.

Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office Donates Supplies For Students

The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office proudly announces the outstanding success of its July school supply drive, collecting an impressive 34,221 supplies for local students through the Hillsborough Education Foundation. The monthlong initiative showcased the remarkable generosity of tax collector employees and community members who came together to support education across Hillsborough County.

The donated supplies, collected at all tax collector locations throughout July, will be distributed through the Hillsborough Education Foundation’s Teaching Tools Store, providing free resources to teachers across the county so they can ensure every student has the essential tools they need to be successful in school.

For more information about the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office and its community initiatives, visit www.hillstaxfl.gov.

Situational Awareness Workshop

Ballistic Dynamics is offering a workshop about situational awareness on Saturday, October 18, from 9 a.m.-12 Noon at its Ruskin location.

This three-hour class will inform you and equip you with the knowledge you need to recognize potential threats long before you need to react to them. A high level of awareness can prevent you from getting into a negative situation in the first place. The skills taught in this course are essential, regardless of whether you choose to carry a firearm or not. Learn how to control your environment and how to react when necessary. The workshop culminates in a practical application exercise where students can put what they have learned into action.

Some topics covered include:

Risk mitigation.

Recognizing anomalies.

Identifying body language indicators.

Awareness in various everyday situations.

Responses to potential threats.

The price is $60. Reservations are required to attend. Visit www.ballistic-consulting.com to register.