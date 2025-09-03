The Alzheimer’s Association invites the public to come together for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s SouthShore. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. More than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including over 580,000 Floridians. Events like this help fund vital resources and research for families affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s SouthShore will take place on Saturday, October 4, at United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center. The event will start at 8:30 a.m. with the walk starting at 9 a.m.

On walk day, participants will take part in the moving Promise Garden Ceremony, where colorful flowers symbolize the personal reasons we walk — for a loved one, as a caregiver, as a supporter or in memory.

To register and receive the latest updates for this year’s Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit Alz.org/SouthShoreWalk or contact Beth Weest beweest@alz.org or 518- 937-8584.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Upcoming events leading up to the walk:

Friday, September 19, 7 p.m. — Billy ‘Elvis’ Lindsey Benefit Concert at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center.

Tuesday, September 23, 1:30 p.m. — I’ll Be Me Movie Screening at Kings Point Veterans Theater.

For more information or to register for the walk, visit www.alz.org or call 800-272-3900.