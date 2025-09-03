What do you look for when making a choice on where to take your items for laundry and dry cleaning? Chances are that whatever it is, you can find it at Tide Cleaners on Bloomingdale Avenue.

From 24-hour drop-off and pickup in the location’s double-wide drive through to on-site drycleaning with the highest quality nonhazardous products, Tide Cleaners checks all the boxes and even has an app to make it easier.

Owned and operated by brothers Girish and Harish Mirpuri and their sons, Shan and Karan Mirpuri, Tide is a true family business. The brothers have worked together since 1976, and when looking for their next venture, they felt that Tide Cleaners was the obvious choice.

“Tide has made a name for itself for years in in-home laundry, and Tide Cleaners takes the very special brand into the community,” said Shan. “Our customers can trust that our products are the same quality as the ones that have stood the test of time in their homes, and our service is one more step in the same tradition.”

The Bloomingdale location is 3,200 sq. ft. and contains all of the state-of-the-art laundry and dry-cleaning equipment needed, including a double-stack kiosk system that holds 3,500 garments. In addition to home pickup and delivery, Tide offers same-day service (with some limitations), alterations and can accommodate special care items including wedding dresses, bedding and table linens.

“We want to be a trusted part of the community, like the time-tested businesses around us,” said Shah. “Our staff is full of experts in the industry with many years of experience and same core values as our family.”

Tide also works with many local groups, cleaning donations for local nonprofits and offering discounts to schools and law enforcement agencies.

Tide Cleaners is located at 1928 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, next to Starbucks, west of Walmart, and can be reached at 813-662-4243. The family’s other location can be found at 1529 S. Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. To learn more, visit https://my.tidecleaners.com/, and make sure you download the app for coupons and more.