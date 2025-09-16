Elon University sophomore and men’s tennis standout Nikola Parichkov is stepping onto a bigger stage this year — not just on the court but as one of 21 college athletes selected nationwide for the groundbreaking Dexcom U program, a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) initiative supporting athletes with diabetes.

Parichkov, who transferred to Elon from Wake Forest after helping the team to a 2025 NCAA national title, is one of 13 new athletes joining Season 4 of Dexcom U. The program, created by Dexcom Inc. — a global leader in glucose monitoring — offers college athletes with diabetes visibility, resources and a powerful support system to help them succeed at the highest level of their sport while managing their condition.

“October 2, 2022, I got diagnosed,” said Parichkov. “I was training for tennis and I started noticing fatigue and tiredness and lost a ton of weight. It was concerning. My mom recognized the symptoms and got me tested and diagnosed.”

Now, Parichkov uses Dexcom’s Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system to track his blood sugar in real time. That technology has helped him remain competitive in Division I tennis — first in the ACC with Wake Forest, and now in the CAA with Elon.

“It was a great honor to be selected as a Dexcom athlete,” Parichkov said. “This is perfect for me to be able to represent Dexcom and my school and maybe be a support for someone in the younger generation that might help them realize they can train at a high level even with diabetes.”

This season’s Dexcom U roster spans 21 athletes across 12 sports, from schools including Alabama A&M, Northwestern and San Diego State. The athletes were introduced at the inaugural Dexcom U Signing Day Camp earlier this month in Baltimore, hosted by Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews — a Dexcom user himself.

“I know how impactful it would have been to have a support system like this in the early stages of my career,” Andrews said. “So for me, getting to be the role model I never had is really special.”

Parichkov, a business major, said his ultimate goal is to turn pro. He credits German tennis star Alexander Zverev, also a Type 1 diabetic, with inspiring him to push through difficult moments.

“My goal is to be one of the best at the highest level,” Parichkov said. “Dexcom has helped me a lot through my tennis career.”

Last month, Parichkov also received the Novo Nordisk Donnelly Scholarship, established by Billie Jean King for student-athletes with diabetes, that was presented at the U.S. Open.