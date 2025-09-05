Lubefly is redefining auto care through a modern, customer-focused approach that delivers quality mechanic services directly to the customer’s home or business.

The company offers a wide range of maintenance and repair services to FishHawk, Riverview, Valrico, Brandon, Riverview and other various locations in Hillsborough and Polk counties.

Its services include oil changes, tire replacements, balancing and rotations, brake services, suspension work, A/C repairs and more. Lubefly completes nearly all vehicle repairs, and for services that can’t be done mobile, the team partners with trusted local shops to ensure quality care.

“Many people assume that a job as significant as a tire repair or replacement requires special equipment that can’t be done out of a van,” said Chris Bowes, owner of Lubefly, “but our mobile units are fully equipped to perform this service safely and efficiently right in your driveway.”

What makes Lubefly stand out is its emphasis on transparency and customer experience. The company provides upfront, detailed quotes with no hidden fees and delivers digital vehicle health reports that include photos and notes.

“I believe that getting your car serviced should be a seamless and stress-free experience,” said Bowes, “and that’s why our service is designed to be efficient, clean and quiet.”

With this in mind, Lubefly technicians work with minimal disruption. HOA regulations are respected by using quiet tools, compact vans and same-day services. Technicians arrive prepared with mats to prevent spills and always leave properties clean.

From routine oil changes and brake services to tire replacements and inspections, Lubefly ensures fleets are serviced efficiently, accurately and with the same high-quality standards provided to residential customers. By investing in advanced tracking software, the company maintains detailed service histories for each vehicle, helping business owners manage costs, anticipate maintenance needs, and extend the lifespan of their fleet.

Chris Bowes, founder of Lubefly, grew up in Denver, Colorado, and spent much of his early career in business development and marketing. While pursuing professional success, he maintained a lifelong passion for cars, building and racing them. Over time, Bowes noticed how much time everyday tasks, like running errands or servicing his cars, were taking away from meaningful activities. This inspired him to found Lubefly in 2017 with one mission: to save people time while providing trustworthy, high-quality automotive care.

With innovation, transparency and a commitment to convenience, Lubefly is transforming how people and businesses experience auto care by bringing the shop directly to their doorstep.

For more information or to schedule a service, visit www.lubefly.com or email info@lubefly.com.