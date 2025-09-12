The trench coat, the sharp wit, with one more question — before the world knew him on television, Lieutenant Columbo made his debut on stage in Prescription: Murder. Now, audiences at the Firehouse Cultural Center will have the rare chance to experience the play that introduced one of America’s most beloved detectives.

Presented by MacBeth and Cheese, known as the tiny playhouse with a big heart, is putting on this thrilling murder mystery which takes the audience deep into a world of lies, betrayal and a perfect crime — until Columbo shows up to unravel it all. It’s clever, suspenseful and packed with the kind of twists that will keep you guessing until the very end.

The production is co-directed by Anna Hoyt, best known to Macbeth and Cheese audiences for her role in Misery, and Mitchell Kenneth Perera, who starred in the company’s production of A Few Good Men. Leading the cast are Jack Parry as the calculating Dr. Flemming — Parry previously wowed audiences in Noises Off and Sherlock Holmes — and Jim Sigel as the unassuming yet relentless Lieutenant Columbo, following standout performances as Canon Ambrose Pennefather in Murder on the Nile and the principal in The Breakfast Club. Together, this powerhouse creative team brings wit, suspense and razor-sharp character work to the stage in a production that’s as thrilling as it is unforgettable.

Performances will be held at the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin on the following dates:

Evening shows: Friday and Saturday, September 19- 20 and 26-27, at 7:30 p.m.

Matinee shows: Sunday, September 21 and 28, at 3 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now through https://macbethandcheese.com/ or by calling the Firehouse Cultural Center at 813-645-7651.

This is more than a play — it’s a piece of television history brought to life on stage. Don’t miss your chance to see how it all began for Lieutenant Columbo.

MacBeth and Cheese (Brandon Performing Arts) is completely self-funded. Since its founding in 2019, it has been able to contribute over $40,000 for the advancement of arts and science to the local community. Please think about donating to help it cover its operating costs.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE in Ruskin. Tickets are on sale now at https://firehouseculturalcenter.org/ — $25 per ticket for members and $30 for future members. For more information about Macbeth and Cheese, visit https://macbethandcheese.com/.