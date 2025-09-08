Can a machine think like you? Learn like you? Paint your portrait like Pablo Picasso? Starting on Saturday, September 6, visitors at MOSI, Tampa’s Museum of Science & Industry, can find out in a brand-new way with the opening of Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine, a hands-on exhibit that makes the world of AI exciting, accessible and unforgettable.

This interactive traveling exhibit is the first of its kind to explore the real impact of artificial intelligence. Forget the killer robots of science fiction. This is about the everyday technology shaping how people live, work, and learn. With games, smart machines and hands-on challenges, it shows how AI works and how it learns to ‘think’ like a human, without getting lost in computer jargon and techno talk.

“AI might sound mysterious, but at MOSI, we break it down to the basics, so anyone, any age, can grasp how it works and what it can do in the future,” said John Graydon Smith, president and CEO of MOSI. “It’s already in your pocket, your home and your job, whether you realize it or not. This exhibit makes it fun to see how machines learn, sometimes even better than we do, and why that matters. You’ll leave with a whole new perspective.”

From the start, guests are immersed in a futuristic playground filled with activities for all ages. Train an AI to recognize your face. Paint a selfie in the style of Vincent van Gogh or Picasso. Press a few keys and hear a piano compose brand-new music using the sounds of 1,400 instruments. (No musical talent required!) Plus, you’ll team up to rearrange blocks and take on stacking puzzles that challenge you to learn like an AI system does.

“Our goal is to give every visitor an introduction to AI that helps them understand what the technology will mean to them,” said H.P. Newquist, the AI historian and author who created the exhibit. “Kids are certain to work with AI in the years to come, from self-driving cars to digital personal assistants that will help them with their homework. Adults are already trying to make sense of it.”

Additional highlights include:

Giant Simon game: A huge version of the classic handheld electronic game that challenges you to remember and repeat a pattern of colors and sounds.

Spot the fake: Compare real photos to AI-generated ones and see if human eyes can still tell the difference.

AI at the movies: Explore how AI is used in films for everything from creating lifelike special effects to bringing digital characters to life.

Guess that object: Show the AI different items and see if it can correctly identify them or hilariously miss the mark.

Pattern detective: Give the AI clues and watch it solve mysteries by finding patterns in huge sets of data faster than any human could.

Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine is included with MOSI admission. To learn more about the temporary exhibit or plan your visit to MOSI, visit https://mosi.org/.