The mission of New Horizons Group Homes Inc. is to provide a family-oriented Christian group home living environment supporting adults with disabilities to achieve their highest potential for independence through a variety of services that emphasize faith, family, choice, independence, dignity and respect. “It is amazing to look back to when New Horizons was just an idea with a group of people wanting to make it into a reality,” Brenda Watkins of New Horizons said.

“We all wanted a Christian home with a family atmosphere, and the most important thing to me is that it has remained just that.”

In 1992, several parents, teachers and friends of members of the Special Ministries Department of First Baptist Church Brandon identified a need for long-term living facilities for developmentally disabled men and women. A committee was formed to investigate the requirements to undertake this task. Out of this group, New Horizons Group Homes Inc. was born.

New Horizons will be hosting its 30th annual Barbeque and Silent Auction on Saturday, November 1, at the Central Baptist Christian School gymnasium from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity to learn more about New Horizons and its history that has brought us to where we are today,” said Watkins. “The barbecue will be from BubbaQue’s, and we typically have over 100 items in the silent auction. This is the major fundraiser for New Horizons Group Homes.”

Tickets for the annual barbecue are $20, which includes a delicious barbeque dinner and a lot of fun.

“Guests can expect a delicious m e a l catered by BubbaQue’s,” Watkins said. “We’ve had them cater for several years, and people look forward to their meal. We will have Henry Kirk, a local DJ who plays many different kinds of music, ranging from rock ’n’ roll to jazz, Christian and other things as well. He was with us last year also and was very well received.”

Watkins and her team are still looking to the Brandon community for sponsors and silent auction items.

“People can help by just showing up and bidding on silent auction items, buying tickets for the auction items or just visiting with our residents, their families, board members and enjoying the time together,” Watkins said. “Of course, we would never turn down donations as well. We hope to raise enough money for general maintenance and repairs that come up frequently during the year. Because our first home opened over 26 years ago, with the others opening not too long after that, one or more of the homes always needs something.”

If you would like to learn more about New Horizons Group Homes or be a part of this year’s barbecue, you can visit its website at www.newhorizonshomes.org or contact Watkins at 813-571-2690.