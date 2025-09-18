The Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon (PQGB) is thrilled to invite the public to its highly anticipated Quilt Show 2025, themed ‘Treasure Trove of Quilts.’ This vibrant celebration of artistry and community will take place on Friday and Saturday, October 10 and 11, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Regent at 6437 Watson Rd in Riverview.

Admission is just $10, offering guests access to a dazzling display of over 100 juried quilts crafted by our talented guild members. Each quilt tells a story — woven with skill, creativity and heart.

Beyond the quilts, attendees will discover a boutique brimming with handmade treasures, perfect for gift-giving or holiday decorating. From charming home decor to one-of-a-kind accessories, every item has been lovingly made by the PQGB’s members.

Vendors will be on-site offering a wide array of sewing, craft and quilting-related goods, making this event a must-visit for enthusiasts and curious newcomers alike.

Don’t miss your chance to win the PQGB’s Opportunity Quilt Raffle, featuring the breathtaking quilt ‘Star Struck.’ Tickets are just $1, and this stunning piece could be yours. It’ll also be raffling off a brand-new sewing machine and other exciting prizes throughout the event.

It’s also hosting a gift basket drawing with over 30 themed baskets, each packed with delightful surprises. Plus, browse its book nook filled with quilting and sewing books, magazines, and patterns available for purchase.

Hungry for more? A food truck will be on-site serving up delicious breakfast and lunch options to keep you fueled throughout your visit.

This is more than a quilt show — it’s a celebration of creativity, community and craftsmanship. Whether you’re a seasoned quilter or simply curious, the PQGB welcomes you to join us for a memorable experience.

Come explore the Treasure Trove of Quilts — and leave inspired.