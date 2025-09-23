For over six decades, the GFWC Brandon Service League has been a pillar of service in the Brandon, Riverview, Dover, Seffner and Valrico communities. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the organization is well known for its dedication to uplifting local causes, supporting charitable organizations and promoting the arts in our schools.

One of its most cherished initiatives, the Judged High School Art Show, returns this October, showcasing the creative talents of students from area high schools. The event, once a partnership with Center Place before the pandemic, is now solely organized by the Brandon Service League. This year marks the second year of the league hosting the show independently — and it’s already shaping up to be bigger than before.

“We were so impressed by the artistic skill last year,” said a league representative. “It’s incredible to see the creativity coming out of our local schools.”

Last year, six out of 10 invited high schools participated. This year, the league has already received confirmation from eight high school art departments, signaling growing enthusiasm for the event.

The show, once again hosted in collaboration with A.J. Rodriguez of New Hope Church, will be held at the church’s social hall located at 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. The public is warmly invited to view the artwork on Saturday and Sunday, October 25 and 26, from 2-4 p.m. and attend the finale and awards presentation on Monday, October 27, at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

The competition will award monetary prizes in three categories: 2D art, photography and 3D art. Esteemed judge Karen Koseck, a veteran art adjudicator for the Florida State Fair and the Florida Strawberry Festival, will lead the evaluation. Koseck is also the director of Creative Junk Therapy and a member of the Brandon League of Fine Arts.

Art has always been a cornerstone of the Brandon Service League’s mission. For many years, it has donated to local high school art departments to help fund much-needed art supplies. The league also organizes the Very Special Arts (VSA) Festival, a beloved 30-year annual event for special needs kindergarten and preschool children in Southeastern Hillsborough County.

As the league continues to promote the arts and empower youth through creative expression, it invites the entire community to come out, support and celebrate the next generation of local artists.

“We look forward to seeing our Brandon neighbors and surrounding communities show their support. These students have talent worth recognizing — and this is your chance to see it up close,” said the league representative.