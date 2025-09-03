By Superintendent Van Ayres

As a parent myself, I know how busy life can get. Between work, family and everything else, adding one more responsibility can feel overwhelming. But when it comes to your child’s education, even small steps of involvement can have a big impact.

Parental involvement doesn’t have to mean hours at school each week. It can be as simple as checking your child’s backpack, reading together before bedtime or attending teacher conference night. These little gestures show your child that school matters and that you’re their partner in learning.

Research confirms what we see in our classrooms every day: When parents are engaged, students perform better, show up more consistently and feel more confident. And involvement looks different for every family. Some may volunteer, others attend games or concerts and many support PTA activities. What matters most is consistency and connection.

This year, I invite parents and caregivers to set just one new goal for involvement. Maybe it’s attending a school event you’ve never been to, having a weekly homework check-in or simply celebrating the effort your child puts into their learning. These actions not only strengthen your child’s success, but they also strengthen the bond between families and schools.

At the end of the day, education is a team effort — and parents are an essential part of that team. Your voice, your presence and your support make all the difference.