A pulmonary embolism is a blood clot that limits or blocks blood flow to your lungs — and it’s a potentially life-threatening condition.

“Symptoms of pulmonary embolism can happen quickly or take days (sometimes even weeks) to develop,” said Diego Ayo, M.D., a board-certified and fellowship-trained vascular surgeon at AdventHealth Pepin Heart Institute. “It’s important to listen to your body and seek care if something doesn’t feel right.”

Pulmonary embolism may cause symptoms like:

Clammy, blueish skin, nails or lips.

Dizziness or fainting.

Leg pain or swelling.

Rapid heartbeat or palpitations.

Severe chest pain.

Sudden shortness of breath.

Sweating.

“While pulmonary embolism is extremely dangerous if left untreated, prompt diagnosis and care can greatly lower the risk of death and permanent damage,” said Dr. Ayo.

You may be at a higher risk for pulmonary embolism if you’ve experienced:

Long periods of inactivity, such as bed rest, long flights or road trips.

Personal or family history of blood clots.

Medical conditions such as cancer or heart disease.

Recent surgery.

Diagnosis of a leg clot.

You may also be at higher risk of this condition if you’re pregnant, overweight or have a history of smoking.

Still, there’s a lot you can do to lower your risk, including staying hydrated and living a healthy lifestyle.

Pulmonary Embolism Treatment

Pulmonary embolism is a medical emergency. But, fortunately, it’s very treatable once diagnosed. Treatment includes blood thinners and potentially a minimally invasive treatment option to remove the blood clots from the lungs. AdventHealth is ready to care for you. With vascular, pulmonary, critical care and emergency medicine specialists on hand, its team brings the latest treatment options to restore you to health.

“At AdventHealth Pepin Heart Institute, our multidisciplinary care team works with you to find the most impactful treatment to eliminate your pulmonary embolism and prevent future clots,” said Dr. Ayo. “This condition is scary, and it is important that you have the right treatment plan and team on your side.

