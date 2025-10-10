“How Good And Pleasant It Is When God’s People Live Together In Unity!” (Psalm 133).

I want to talk about what a great privilege it is to be in worship, regardless of the brand name on the building. So, if you’re one of those “I don’t do church” folk, or if you fell out of the habit, I’d like you to consider the following 10 thoughts.

Jesus has opened the door for absolutely everyone. Why not step inside? Many regimes forbid Christian worship because its power to transform lives makes them nervous. Aren’t you curious as to why? At our church, the music is beautiful, the preaching is interesting, the people are delightful and the opportunities to learn and to serve are exceptional. Believer or not, church is still the best way possible to spend a Sunday morning. Gratitude to God for the gift of new life has to be more compelling than any social, political or theological issues you could possibly have. There is a profound beauty to Christian worship that feeds the soul. The company of other enthusiastic, grateful people is invariably healing and redemptive. Churches are dynamic forces for community good. Aligning ourselves with that quality of positive energy is invigorating. Congregations offer exciting opportunities for people to make a difference in the lives of others; your presence makes the church a better place — and makes you a better you. This is not only the beginning of the new school year but also a huge opportunity to reset and recalibrate. What better way to play your part than through the powerful witness of a genuine faith community? Regardless of who we are, we all need to move closer to God and to put ourselves in a place where we can grow not only in faith but also in faithfulness. Church offers the best possible context to do this … and more.

So be encouraged. If you’re anywhere within the orbit of a church, show up for worship this weekend. Let’s not miss this opportunity to reconnect ourselves with the peace, the purpose and the promises of God.

Peace, love, blessings and hope.

— DEREK