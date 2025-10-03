Think of midsize luxury sedans and a Benz, Audi or BMW may come to mind. But you are committing a huge error if you pass on the Genesis G80, which for 2025 has undergone a refresh inside out. However, it still retains the power train shared with its SUV sibling, GV80.

The all-wheel-drive G80 is equipped with a 3.5.-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine blasting off 375 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and churns out 391 pounds-feet of torque at 5,800 rpm. A smooth eight-speed auto gearbox delivers smooth upshifts and speedy downshifts. Drive modes include comfort, sport, sport+ and custom. The electronically controlled multilink suspension handles the rough surfaces of real-time roads with little sacrifice. Perfectly weighted and providing ample feedback is the motor-driven power steering. And the brakes, which feature 14.2-inch front and 13.6-inch rear vented discs, are powerful and have a secure pedal feel.

Similar to big brother GV80, the extended hood of the G80 meets a massive crest grille with a winged Genesis insignia atop, surrounded by quad LED auto headlights. Step into the cabin and you’ll discover that the 14.5-inch infotainment screen and 12.3-inch digital cluster are long gone. They have been replaced by a colossal 27-inch OLED display screen stretched across the dashboard that exhibits all your phone, nav and audio controls, as well as the digital cluster, for the driver. Need to shift into park? The rotary dial selector is a nice touch. So are the suede headliner and carbon-fiber trim splashes. The interior is lush with reassuring seats and logical controls. The driver and occupants are further pampered with tri-zone auto AC; 16-way driver and 12-way front passenger heated/cooled leather seats; a power tilt/telescopic steering column and tilt-and-slide sunroof; a head-up display; an 18-speaker, 1400-watt Bang & Olufsen package; power rear and manual side window sunshades; and much more.

Standard safety features include a front center airbag (located between the driver’s seat and center console, a first in its segment), dual front and side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, four-wheel antilock brakes with electronic brake distribution and brake assist, electronic stability and traction control system, front/rear parking sensors, smart cruise control, a rearview camera, blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning/lane keep and forward collision avoid assists, a tire pressure monitoring system and daytime running lights.

Since its introduction 15 years ago, the nimble G80 sedan has been received with accolades by the automotive press, including us. Indeed, it is an impeccably balanced package of extravagance, tech and performance. And at a more suitable price than rivals in the midsize luxury sedan segment.