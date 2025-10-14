The FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club is proud to present the 41st annual Alafia Lighted Boat Parade, a treasured holiday tradition that brings the community together for a night of festive lights, holiday cheer and waterfront celebration.

This year’s parade will take place on Saturday, December 6, at the Riverview Park & Civic Center, beginning at 4 p.m. with boats lighting up the Alafia River in a spectacular display of creativity and holiday spirit. The event continues until 7 p.m., featuring family-friendly activities, food, live entertainment and, of course, beautifully decorated boats competing for top honors.

For over four decades, the Alafia Lighted Boat Parade has been one of the most beloved holiday traditions in Hillsborough County. Families from across the Tampa Bay area gather along the riverbanks to enjoy the festive atmosphere and kick off the holiday season in style.

“The Alafia Lighted Boat Parade is more than just a boat parade — it’s a celebration of community, tradition and giving back,” said Christine Ans, event chair of the FishHawk- Riverview Rotary Club’s boat parade. “We are thrilled to carry this tradition forward into its 41st year, and we invite everyone to come out and join us for this magical evening.”

The parade not only brings joy to attendees but also raises funds to support local Rotary service projects, scholarships and community initiatives that benefit families, youth and organizations in the Riverview and Greater Tampa Bay area.

The Riverview Park & Civic Center is located at 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. For more information on sponsorships, parade (boats) rules and registration or volunteering opportunities, please visit www.alafiaboatparade.com or contact Ans at 813-368-2699.