By State Attorney Suzy Lopez

Halloween is almost here, and whether you are taking kids trick-or-treating, heading to a party or greeting visitors at your door, a few simple steps can make the night safer for everyone.

Parents know safety comes first. Children are twice as likely to be struck by a car on Halloween compared to any other night. Costumes that are dark or hard to see, combined with kids running between houses, make for a risky situation. Bright colors, reflective tape, glow sticks and flashlights help children stay visible while having fun.

Drivers also have a big responsibility. If you are out during trick-or-treating hours, slow down, use your headlights early and stay alert for little ones crossing the street. If your plans include alcohol, do not get behind the wheel. Arrange a designated driver or use a rideshare service. One careless decision can have lifelong consequences.

For teens, Halloween often means parties instead of candy. Talk to them about the risks of alcohol and drugs and remind them they can call you if they end up in an unsafe situation. Sometimes, knowing they have that option can prevent tragedy.

If you are staying home, check your candy supply before the big night and hand out only sealed treats. Parents should also take a moment to look over their children’s candy. Tampering is rare, but it is always better to be safe.

At the state attorney’s office, our mission is to protect the community and hold accountable those who put others at risk, whether through drunk driving, drug crimes or any act that threatens public safety. But safety also begins with each of us doing our part to look out for one another.

Halloween should be filled with laughter, costumes and sweet treats, not preventable accidents or dangerous choices. With a little planning and awareness, we can make sure the night is safe and fun for all ages.

Stay safe, enjoy the festivities and Happy Halloween!