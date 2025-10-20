Drew Carathanasis was a sweet, goofy kid who loved animals and could make anyone laugh. He was an exceptional athlete, an honor roll student and a hockey player who first took to the ice at just five years old. He was a twin, a big brother and a great son.

But on November 12, 2015, Drew’s life came to a heartbreaking end when he overdosed on Wellbutrin, a medication prescribed to help him. He was only 18 years old, a senior in high school.

Now, nearly 10 years later, Drew’s mother, Tracy Carathanasis, shares his story in hopes of saving other families from the pain she lives with every day. She will join Brandon Hospital clinicians, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Temple Terrace Police Department, State Attorney Suzy Lopez, the Phoenix House, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Hillsborough County Anti-Drug Alliance at a press conference on Friday, October 24, at 11 a.m. at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, located at 119 Oakfield Drive in Brandon, reminding the community it’s time to clean out medicine cabinets, just one day before National DEA Drug Take Back Day: Crush the Crisis.

“I would tell moms and dads to educate themselves. Learn everything you can about the drugs, and most of all, learn everything about your child,” said Tracy. “You think you know, but a lot of us really don’t. The one thing I always did. I always made sure Drew knew how much I loved him. I made sure he knew I was never going to give up on him.”

Drew battled addiction for years, starting with prescription pills as a teenager. He entered treatment programs and worked hard toward recovery, studying for his SATs while in rehab. Tracy said he wanted to get better and he tried, but the disease of addiction is ruthless.

“I feel in my heart that he was truly depressed throughout his recovery as he struggled to stay sober,” Tracy said. “I feel as though he took those Wellbutrin tablets thinking it would make him feel normal again, make him feel better. I think he thought if he took more, … he would get ‘more’ better.”

To raise awareness, the following speakers will speak at the press conference on October 24 at 11 a.m. outside the Children’s Emergency Department at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital:

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Emergency Department physician — Dr. Anthony Furiato

Tracy Carathanasis — lost her son due to drug overdose.

State Attorney Suzy Lopez.

Temple Terrace Police Department — Deputy Chief Chris Mills.

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) — William Stockman.

Hillsborough County Anti-Drug Alliance — Ellen Snelling.

The team organizing this year’s Drug Take Back Day press conference hopes the event will help raise awareness of the Drug Take Back Day (the following day) on Saturday, October 25, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with drug drop-off locations across Tampa Bay, including the same location as the press conference at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

According to the CDC, more than 109,000 people in the U.S. died from drug overdoses in 2023, with prescription medications continuing to play a significant role. Many overdoses begin with drugs that were once prescribed or found at home.

“Even one pill can be deadly,” said Dr. Anthony Furiato, ER physician at Brandon Hospital. “Events like Crush the Crisis give people a chance to take a simple step that can literally save lives.”

For Tracy, it’s about transforming loss into prevention.

“Sometimes it still feels like Drew is coming home, like he’ll walk through the front door,” she said. “If sharing his story can save even one family from this pain, then his life continues to make a difference.”