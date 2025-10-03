The Florida Orchestra (TFO) announces one of the most decorated performers of our time as the premier artist for its gala benefit concert: Audra McDonald, the Emmy, Grammy and six-time Tony Award-winning artist. ‘An Evening with Audra McDonald,’ conducted by Music Director Michael Francis, comes to the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa on February 28, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Proceeds from the one-night-only special event power the heart of TFO’s mission to inspire, educate and unite our community. The nonprofit orchestra’s bold artistic initiatives and impactful free education and community programs uplift thousands across Tampa Bay through the joy of music.

In a breathtaking experience that celebrates the magic of live music, McDonald’s luminous voice, nuanced storytelling and commanding stage presence will bring Broadway classics and contemporary gems to life with The Florida Orchestra. As much at home on Broadway as in her film and TV roles, McDonald has won a record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards and an Emmy. She has dazzled audiences in iconic roles from Porgy and Bess to Ragtime onstage and earned critical acclaim for her powerful performances in The Good Fight and The Gilded Age on TV. For more on Audra McDonald, visit https://audramcdonald.com/.

Tickets for An Evening with Audra McDonald go on sale to TFO subscribers and top donors at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 7, and to the general public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 14. Tickets will be available only through The Florida Orchestra online at https://floridaorchestra.org/, by phone at 727-892- 3337 or in person at TFO’s ticket center, located at 244 Second Ave. N (first floor) in downtown St. Petersburg.

The night is TFO’s signature fundraising event of the year. VIP and sponsorships are of limited availability on a first-reserved basis. TFO’s event offers a unique opportunity to celebrate the arts in grand style and includes premium concert seating, preconcert reception and a seated dinner at the nearby Tampa Museum of Art. For information, contact Susana Weymouth at sweymouth@floridaorchestra.org (727-362-5430) or Carla Corvo at ccorvo@floridaorchestra.org (727-362-5424).

Music Director Michael Francis opens the premier Hough Family Foundation Masterworks series with Strauss’ An Alpine Symphony on Friday and Saturday, October 3 and 5, at the Straz Center and Mahaffey Theater.

About The Florida Orchestra

The Florida Orchestra’s mission is to inspire, educate and unite to build community through the power of music. Celebrating its 58th season in 2025-26, The Florida Orchestra is the largest professional orchestra in the state and the only arts organization that bridges the bay. The Florida Orchestra is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) (EIN: 59-1223691, CH#1830). Contact sweymouth@floridaorchestra.org. To donate now, visit https://floridaorchestra.org/donate-now/.