Boo Bash Bingo

Boo Bash Bingo returns to New Hope Church on Tuesday, October 28, starting with light bites at 6 p.m. and then bingo starting at 6:45 p.m. Dress up in your favorite Halloween costume (if you want to) and join Brandon Juniors for a fun night of 10 rounds of bingo, in which you can win your choice from a selection of designer hand bags, including Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Coach and more. Along with bingo, there will be raffle baskets, silent auction items and a 50/50 drawing.

Go to www.gfwcbrandonjuniors.org to purchase $40 tickets. Tickets will be held at the door.

Fraud Prevention Presentation

New Hope Church will host a special Fraud & Scam Prevention Presentation led by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, November 13. The free event is open to the public and will be held in the church’s social hall, with two identical sessions at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Master Deputy Jeffery Merry, recognized as the AARP Fraud Fighter of the Year (2024) and honored by the Florida House, Florida Senate, Hillsborough County commissioners and U.S. House of Representatives, will lead the presentation. Deputy Merry will share practical tools and real-world strategies to help individuals protect themselves from scams and fraud.

“Fraud prevention starts with awareness,” said Merry. “Our goal is to empower residents to recognize scams before they fall victim and to spread that knowledge throughout their communities.”

The event aligns with New Hope Church’s mission to serve and protect its members and neighbors, strengthening the Brandon community by providing valuable resources beyond Sunday services.

Free Headshots For Veterans And Active-duty Military

This Veterans Day, Spark Pilates and local photographer James Connell are teaming up to give back to those who have served. On Tuesday, November 11, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., veterans and active-duty military members are invited to receive a free professional headshot at Spark Pilates, located at 5490 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. Sessions will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The idea came from Spark Pilates owner Jennifer Killian, who has a long history of supporting community causes. She reached out to Connell, known for his Headshots for Heroes initiative, to collaborate on offering this gift to veterans. For more information, visit https://jamesconnell.com/.

Tampa Bay HEAT Haunted House

Tampa Bay HEAT Homeschool is putting on a haunted house fundraiser. Funds will go to its ‘Big Dream Building Fund.’ What is your biggest fear? Dolls, clowns, spiders, snakes … and more. Let’s see if you can finish the tour. While this haunted house is family-friendly, meaning classic jump scares and less blood and gore, it is still scary (jump scares). It’s recommended for those 7 years old and up, but it is up to the family’s discretion.

The event will take place at the Homeschool Resource Center, located at 307 S. Parsons Ave. in Brandon, on Friday and Saturday, October 24-25, from 6:30-10:30 p.m. each night, with a no-jump-scare time between 6:30-7 p.m. on both nights. Tickets can be purchased from https://app.gopassage.com/events/tampa-bay-heat-s-haunted-house-biggest-fears.