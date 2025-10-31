On Saturday, December 13, the Clearwater Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol will join communities across the nation in honoring America’s fallen heroes during Wreaths Across America Day. Locally, volunteers will gather at Ruskin Memorial Park Cemetery to lay remembrance wreaths on the graves of veterans, each accompanied by the spoken name of the service member to ensure their legacy is never forgotten.

The Civil Air Patrol, the volunteer civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, plays a key role in supporting this annual tribute. With more than 60,000 members nationwide, the organization is committed to serving communities through emergency response, disaster relief, and youth education. During Wreaths Across America, members dedicate their time to remembering the fallen, honoring those who serve and teaching future generations the value of freedom.

Community members are invited to take part by sponsoring a wreath for $17, volunteering to place wreaths or attending the ceremony. Sponsoring a wreath is a meaningful gesture of gratitude — each wreath represents a life of service and sacrifice. As of mid-October, 244 wreaths had been sponsored toward Ruskin Memorial Park’s goal, with 121 still needed.

This nationwide effort is made possible by organizations and individuals across the country, including MISSION BBQ, which recently announced a $352,930 donation to Wreaths Across America. Thanks to the generosity of MISSION BBQ customers who purchased American Heroes Cups, the contribution will sponsor 20,761 veterans’ wreaths at 142 locations nationwide this December.

“The generosity of MISSION BBQ and its customers is a powerful testament to their unwavering support for our nation’s heroes and their families,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “Each wreath placed represents a life honored and a promise to never forget the sacrifices made for our freedoms.”

MISSION BBQ co-founders Bill Kraus and Steve Newton emphasized the company’s patriotic mission: “At MISSION BBQ, we believe in giving back to those who gave so much to us. Through the generosity of our customers, we are proud to help Wreaths Across America continue its mission to Remember, Honor and Teach,” said Kraus.

Founded on September 11, 2011, MISSION BBQ is built around patriotism and community service. Every day at 12 Noon, team members and guests pause to sing the national anthem in honor of those who protect and serve. Its year-round American Heroes Cup program continues to raise funds for national military charities and local first responders.

This year’s Wreaths Across America Day will take place on December 13, with wreath placement at 10 a.m. and the ceremony at 12 Noon at Ruskin Memorial Park Cemetery.

To sponsor a wreath, volunteer or invite friends and family to join, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org and search for Ruskin Memorial Park Cemetery (FL0666P – Clearwater Composite Squadron).