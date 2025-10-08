The streets of Ruskin will be lined with flags, families, and heartfelt gratitude as the 47th annual Ruskin Veterans Day Parade steps off on Saturday, November 8, at 11 a.m. along U.S. 41.

This year’s parade promises to be one of the most memorable yet, with a deeply inspiring local hero serving as grand marshal.

Lance Corporal John ‘JT’ Doody, USMC (retired), a SouthShore resident, has been selected as the 2025 grand marshal. Doody, who was critically injured while serving in Iraq, has become a symbol of resilience and hope within the community.

Born in Denver, Colorado, JT joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2006. He was deployed to Fallujah in early 2007, where he was shot just days after his 24th birthday. While recovering from his injuries, JT suffered an anoxic brain injury due to complications from a heart infection, resulting in blindness and quadriplegia.

Despite overwhelming challenges, JT continues to engage in physical, art and music therapy and remains an active and beloved member of the SouthShore community. Parade organizers said choosing him as grand marshal is a tribute not only to his service but also to his enduring spirit.

“JT is the embodiment of courage and perseverance,” said Sherell Barnes of the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. “Having him lead this year’s parade is a powerful reminder of why this day matters.”

“This parade is about honoring our veterans — and showing up matters,” Barnes added. “Whether you’re waving a flag, clapping from the curb or simply standing in silence, your presence sends a powerful message of appreciation.”

Local businesses, schools, marching bands, krewes, civic groups and veterans’ organizations will all be participating, with many already hard at work preparing a showcase of patriotism and pride.

Thanks to the generous backing of Military Family Support, this year’s event will go forward as planned despite increasing security and operational costs. The presenting sponsor’s contribution ensures the community can continue to celebrate this tradition without financial burden falling on the participants or the chamber.

“Military Family Support has made it possible for us to put on a high-quality, meaningful parade that truly honors those who have served,” said Barnes.

Any remaining funds after event expenses will be donated to a local military organization.

Spectators are encouraged to arrive at the Ruskin Veterans Day Parade early to claim their viewing spot.

For more information, visit www.southshorechamberofcommerce.org or contact the chamber at 813-645-1366.