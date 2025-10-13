The countdown is on for one of Florida’s most beloved canine gatherings. DARE (Dachshund Adoption, Rescue & Education), a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehoming dachshunds, is proud to present Doxapalooza 2025, returning for its 19th annual celebration on Saturday, November 1, at Keel Farms in Plant City.

With wagging tails and wagging tongues, hundreds of dachshund lovers and their four-legged companions are expected to attend this daylong fundraiser packed with fun, fur and festivities. The event features a wide variety of activities sure to delight dog lovers of all ages, including:

Wiener dog races, courtesy of the Florida Wiener Dog Derby.

Costume contests and the fan-favorite lick-a-lot competition.

Lure course racing presented by Swift Paws.

Live and silent auctions with unique prizes.

Vendor booths featuring handmade crafts, dog treats and dachshund-themed merchandise.

Food trucks, live entertainment and community fun.

“Doxapalooza isn’t just a fundraiser — it’s a celebration of all things dachshund,” said Alicia Duval, president of DARE. “Every race, every raffle ticket, every costume, every tail wag helps us continue our mission to save and place dachshunds in loving homes.”

The day kicks off at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony hosted by Good Day Tampa Bay’s Charley Belcher, followed by the first blessing of the animals. Throughout the day, guests can enjoy parades, a Rainbow Bridge Salute, wiener races and a second blessing. The event will culminate at 2 p.m. with contest winners, raffle announcements and auction highlights.

Admission and parking are free, making Doxapalooza 2025 a fun and accessible event for families, dog lovers and animal advocates across the state.

Online registration for contests, races and raffle entries is open now at www.doxapalooza.org.

Event Sponsors

DARE thanks this year’s generous sponsors, including Keel Farms, Parting Paws, Lucky Puppy Nail Specialists, Zoetis, Plantation Animal Hospital and QuickSilver.

About DARE

Founded in 2003, Dachshund Adoption, Rescue & Education (DARE) is a volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving the state of Florida. With no physical facility, DARE relies entirely on foster homes and community donations to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome dachshunds in need. Funds raised through Doxapalooza support medical care, foster programs and placement efforts throughout the year.