Elite Women’s Boutique Arrives in Brandon

After its inaugural opening in North Tampa, Travel Kloset Boutique has tripled in size and made a new home in the Brandon area. Its owner, Sandra Harrell-Quinn, has always been driven by a deep love for both fashion and travel.

“What sets Travel Kloset Boutique apart is my commitment to offering unique, high-quality pieces. My goal is to create a shopping experience that feels warm and personal, where customers can discover items that resonate with their individuality.”

Travel Kloset Boutique is about embracing adventure, elegance and distinctive fashion; it curates high-end, sophisticated travel wear for elite women who move with style and grace. Whether jet-setting or exploring in elegance, the in-store and online collections ensure you’re effortlessly chic, anywhere in the world.

Travel Kloset Boutique is located at 646 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Its Brandon location’s grand opening is on Saturday, November 1, from 3-6 p.m. For more information, visit https://travelklosetboutique.com/ or call 813-510-5011.

APEX Sight Solutions Opens

Locally and veteran-owned Apex Sight Solutions is a premier property insight firm that delivers top-tier residential and commercial inspection services, enhanced by advanced aerial technology. Grounded in principles of truth, integrity and service, it offers unmatched precision and clarity, ensuring that every property, from the foundation to the rooftop, is seen with excellence and purpose.

Services offered include residential home inspection, new home build inspection, predrywall inspection, final walk-through inspection, hurricane inspection, home maintenance inspection and more.

It doesn’t just inspect properties; it also stewards them with a higher standard in mind.

APEX Sight Solutions opened in June and is owned by Rob and Amanda Lendenmann. Rob has 20 years of experience in the industry. To learn more, visit https://apexsightsolutions.com/ or call 813-860-8374.

We Got This Bookkeeping

Local resident Grace Givens is the owner of We Got This Bookkeeping. It helps tradesmen and small business owners stay on top of their finances with monthly bookkeeping, QuickBooks support and cleanup projects. The services provided by We Got This Bookkeeping make bookkeeping simple and straightforward so that you have clarity and confidence in your numbers. Visit its website at https://wegotthisbookkeeping.com/ or call 813 981-9008 for more information.

River Cruise Seminar

Join Matthew Gordon and Marji Beam, your vacation experts and local Cruise Planners owners, for a river cruise travel seminar on Friday, November 14, at in the Ripple Room at Kings Point, starting at 10 a.m. Topics covered will include ‘What is a river cruise?’, ‘All about river cruises’ and ‘How to determine which river cruise line is best for you.’

Call 717-856-2646 or visit its website at www.ventureoutvacation.com for additional information.

Country Nights: Boots And Hats Line Dancing Fund Raiser

Join Graze Academy Inc. on Thursday, November 6, from 6 p.m. at Voodoo Brewing Co. for its Country Nights: Boots and Hats Fundraiser. Wear your cowboy boots and favorite hat for a fun evening of toe-tappin’ line dancing. Don’t worry if you think you can’t dance, as instruction will be provided. Along with dancing, there will be raffles, silent auctions and a 50/50 drawing. Voodoo’s delicious food, beers and cocktails will be available for purchase at the event as well. Graze Academy Inc. provides therapy services that inspire and support individuals, couples and families on their journey to mental and emotional well-being.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.grazeacademyinc.org. Voodoo Brewing Co. is located at 3432 SR 60 in Valrico.