MilkShake Factory Is Your Neighborhood Dessert Destination

The MilkShake Factory is built on a legacy of chocolatiers who have been making premium chocolates since 1914, and its goal is to spread the simple joys in life. Make it your neighborhood destination for desserts, like craft sundaes and hand-spun milkshakes, and choose from signature salted caramels, decadent terrapins and a wide variety of chocolate barks; you’ll find an assortment of freshly made chocolates with something for everyone.

The Riverview location can be found at 10446 Sterling Dr. Visit its website at www.milkshakefactory.com for more information.

PAINT CORPS Believes In The Power Of Paint

PAINT CORPS believes in the life-changing power of paint. Whether you want to modernize your home or improve the curb appeal of your business, fresh paint can make a drastic difference. Its crew specializes in both interior and exterior painting services for residential and commercial clients, making their homes and businesses the envy of their neighborhood.

For additional information on services, call 813-520-6096 or visit its website at www.paintcorps.com.

We Got This Bookkeeping

Local resident Grace Givens is the owner of We Got This Bookkeeping. It helps tradesmen and small business owners stay on top of their finances with monthly bookkeeping, QuickBooks support and cleanup projects. The services provided by We Got This Bookkeeping make bookkeeping simple and straightforward so that you have clarity and confidence in your numbers. Visit its website at https://wegotthisbookkeeping.com/ or call 813 981-9008 for more information.

River Cruise Seminar

Join Matthew Gordon and Marji Beam, your vacation experts and local Cruise Planners owners, for a river cruise travel seminar on Friday, November 14, at in the Ripple Room at Kings Point, starting at 10 a.m. Topics covered will include ‘What is a river cruise?’, ‘All about river cruises’ and ‘How to determine which river cruise line is best for you.’

Call 717-856-2646 or visit its website at www.ventureoutvacation.com for additional information.

Stand Strong Fencing Opens

Stand Strong Fencing opened locally in June. Stand Strong Fencing is a nationally backed, family-owned fence installation company serving Hillsborough County. It helps homeowners and businesses enhance their properties with durable, beautiful fences that provide security, privacy and curb appeal. Local owner Yesuah Bell said what sets it apart is its combination of premium materials, professional craftsmanship and top-notch service.

“Every project is backed by a lifetime warranty, and we’re proud to give back locally through school sponsorships and partnerships like the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and Habitat for Humanity. Our mission is simple: beautifying the community, one fence at a time,” Bell said.

For information, go to www.standstrongfencing.com, call 813-773-8209 or visit the ‘Stand Strong Fencing of Riverview’ Facebook page.

Tuff Shed Tampa

Tuff Shed Tampa hosted a ribbon-cutting in July with the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon-cutting highlighted interior and exterior renovations. General manager Jimmy Monterio implemented the changes to ensure the customer experience is first-class.

Tuff Shed, founded 1981, is a nationwide leader in designing, fabricating and installing high-quality backyard buildings. The Tampa location not only sells buildings, but it is also the factory for the Tampa Bay area.

Tuff Shed supports communities through partnerships with local organizations and The Home Depot Foundation. The Tampa location is working with the Tampa Bay-area homeschool program for a shed classroom.

Tuff Shed Tampa is located at 512 Jetton St. in Tampa and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 Noon-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.tuffshed.com/tampa-area/ or call 813-657-6091.





Trunk-or-treat With Your Family At Flooring Master And Serenity Meadows

Bring your family in all their Halloween costumes to Flooring Master, located at 11531 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview, on Saturday, October 25, at 3 p.m. to enjoy a trunk-or-treat event in a safe space. Along with candy, there will be a barbecue food truck as well. As a Halloween month special, Flooring Master is also offering 10 percent off all flooring with installation.

Serenity Meadows is also hosting a free family Halloween trunk-or-treat on October 25 from 4-6 p.m. There will be something for everyone, including candy, games, crafts and a raffle. Serenity Meadows is located at 6919 Providence Rd. in Riverview.

Country Nights: Boots And Hats Line Dancing Fund Raiser

Join Graze Academy Inc. on Thursday, November 6, from 6 p.m. at Voodoo Brewing Co. for its Country Nights: Boots and Hats Fundraiser. Wear your cowboy boots and favorite hat for a fun evening of toe-tappin’ line dancing. Don’t worry if you think you can’t dance, as instruction will be provided. Along with dancing, there will be raffles, silent auctions and a 50/50 drawing. Voodoo’s delicious food, beers and cocktails will be available for purchase at the event as well. Graze Academy Inc. provides therapy services that inspire and support individuals, couples and families on their journey to mental and emotional well-being.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.grazeacademyinc.org. Voodoo Brewing Co. is located at 3432 SR 60 in Valrico.

Hillsborough County High School Seniors Encouraged To Attend Financial Aid Nights

The district will host 16 District Financial Aid Nights throughout the fall and winter. All sessions run from 6-8 p.m. and are held in each school’s media center. Families are encouraged to arrive at any point during the two-hour window for personalized assistance.

Sessions scheduled across the district include:

Wednesday, October 15 — Spoto High School.

Wednesday, October 22 — East Bay High School.

Monday, October 27 — Plant City High School.

Thursday, November 13 — Sumner High School.

Wednesday, November 19 — Brandon High School.

Thursday, November 20 — Lennard High School.

February 10, 2026 — Durant High School.

Families can visit www.hillsboroughschools.org/fafsa for a complete list of required materials