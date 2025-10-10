By Mylena C. Ferman

With over five years of experience, MB Insurance Solutions offers no-cost assistance to help clients find the Medicare and Affordable Care Act products that fit their needs best.

“[Medicare] annual enrollment is here,” Michele Bartok, an independent Medicare agent and owner of MB Insurance Solutions, said.

Whether they’re new to Medicare or longtime members, Bartok can help clients with varying financial and health needs review their plans during the annual enrollment period (AEP). She has experience with clients from all walks of life.

“I’d love to help as many people as I can review their plans and help them make a choice that works best for them and their health,” Bartok said.

MB Insurance Solutions works with 11 Medicare insurance carriers and 13 Affordable Care Act carriers. These carriers offer over 100 plans locally. With the amount of information available online, clients often feel overwhelmed.

Bartok learns about her clients before finding various plans that may suit their needs. She then breaks down each plan so they can make the best decision based on their needs. She works with clients on an individual basis over the phone, through web calls and in person.

“Medicare would be my first love,” Bartok said, “I love teaching Medicare. I love explaining it to people.”

Bartok explained that she got into Medicare after her experience as a licensed home and auto agent because she “wanted to start really helping people.”

“There’s no money that’s crossing hands. Everything I do, the client is getting all my information and my expertise [for] free. There’s no cost for it,” she said.

While a business that does not charge clients may seem odd, the insurance companies pay Bartok regardless of the policy her clients choose. One of the challenges of her job is setting client expectations.

“If you get something on one end,” Bartok explained about the various plans, “it’s taking away on another end.”

Outside of Medicare and Affordable Care Act plans, Bartok can help clients with ancillary and small group plans.

For more information on MB Insurance Solutions, please visit its website at https://medicareofflorida.com/; call 813-553-3822, ext. 2; or email mlbartock@gmail.com.