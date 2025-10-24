Vital Bike Chains provides top chain brands, lubes, tools and services for all cyclists. The Riverview-based company specializes in prewaxed bike chains. Waxed chains not only run quieter, but they also provide a performance advantage by repelling dirt and debris, which cuts down on friction and allows more power to reach the rear wheel.

Vital Bike Chain’s owner, Bill McCoin, biked as a kid in the 1970s on neighborhood streets and trails and raced bicycle motocross (BMX) bikes. After moving to Riverview in 2000, he became involved with BMX racing again when his daughter took up the sport at the Triple Creek BMX track on Balm Boyette Road. McCoin began volunteering at Triple Creek and ultimately picked up biking again. He discovered the camaraderie within the biking community. Here and there, he began working on friends’ bikes. He bought tools, created a workshop in his garage and decided to open Vital Bike Chains in 2024.

An avid cyclist and garage entrepreneur, McCoin now sells to cyclists across the country, maintaining a solid dedication to solving issues for customers so biking remains fun. He said that oftentimes in Florida, when a bike is not working correctly, it is because the bike has collected too much sand in the drivetrain. Put simply, a bike’s drivetrain consists of the parts that move it.

“The components on a bike are open to the elements and most of our elements in Florida are sand. If you have less sticky lubricants on your bike, like a wax, the sand doesn’t want to stick to the components. And therefore, you don’t get sand working inside the gears and grinding away like sandpaper on your bike,” McCoin said.

Vital Bike Chains employs a five-step process to professionally wax chains and also provides tools for DYI (do-it-yourself) customers.

To learn more about Vital Bike Chains and the services and products it offers, visit https://vitalbikechains.com/. McCoin is happy to share his expertise with riders at all levels. To contact him, visit the contact page on the website or email vitalbikechains@gmail.com.