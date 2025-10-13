Campaign Against Human Trafficking Mark Twain Fundraiser

The afternoon with Mark Twain and root beer floats on September 18 was a sellout! Due to popular demand, there will be a second show in October. Step back in time for an afternoon of wit, wisdom and root beer floats at the Campaign Against Human Trafficking fundraiser on Thursday, October 23.

The program features Harry Burgess, as Mark Twain, who brings America’s most beloved humorist to life. The performance takes place at 5 p.m. in the Florida Room of the Atrium Building, located at N. Course Lane in Sun City Center; the doors open at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $15. You will enjoy a live performance full of Twain’s sharp humor and timeless storytelling with root beer floats served at the intermission. Patrons are also invited to BYOB and other snacks. In addition, there will be 50/50 tickets for purchase and a free ticket for a door prize.

All proceeds go to support ongoing programs to assist survivors of human trafficking. To purchase tickets, scan the QR code above.

Veteran Women’s Meeting

Join fellow veteran women on the last Friday of the month at Mission BBQ, located at 10440 Sterling Dr. in Riverview, for a new monthly meetup. Join fellow vets for lunch, laughter and connection starting at 11:30 a.m.

South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

South Bay Genealogical Society will be meeting at the South Hillsborough Elks Lodge No. 2672, located at 1630 S. U.S. 41 in Ruskin, on Tuesday, November 18. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., there will be an optional roundtable discussion, followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon. Guest speaker Shelley Bishop will present ‘Avoiding an Ancestor Identity Crisis.’ The cost is $18 per person for their meal and the presentation. For reservations and meal choice, call Vicki at 360-608-1647. Make your check payable to SBGS, and mail to South Bay Genealogical Society, P.O. Box 5202, Sun City Center, FL 33571. Your check must be received in its P.O. box by Sunday, November 9.

Art Heals The Heart Event

You are invited to an art gallery and silent auction event featuring pieces from local artists and youth of the Hand In Hand Grief Support Group. It is an intimate experience exploring the journey through grief featuring works from young artists who are transforming their losses into visual stories of heartbreak, hope and resilience.

The event will take place on Friday, October 17, at 330 Pauls Dr., Ste. 101, in Brandon. To purchase tickets, go to www.handinhandbrandon.org. All proceeds will benefit the Patrick Wesley Wheeler Foundation.

Freedom Plaza Resident Honored By Tampa Bay Rays

Freedom Plaza resident Admiral Larry Chambers, a distinguished U.S. Navy veteran, was honored by the Tampa Bay Rays during their home game on September 2. Chambers received recognition for his extraordinary service and leadership as fellow residents, team members and friends celebrated alongside him.

Known affectionately as ‘Mr. Admiral’ within the Freedom Plaza community, Chambers’ recognition by the Rays highlights both his remarkable legacy and the vibrant lives of senior residents. The evening became a true community celebration, bringing together America’s pastime, patriotism and service.

“Admiral Chambers represents the very best of our nation and our community,” said Freedom Plaza Executive Director Angie Roher. “We’re proud to see his story recognized on such a large stage, and we were thrilled to share this moment with him.”

This milestone will also be commemorated within Freedom Plaza as part of its ongoing tradition of honoring its residents’ accomplishments.

Situational Awareness Workshop

Ballistic Dynamics is offering a workshop about situational awareness on Saturday, October 18, from 9 a.m.-12 Noon at its Ruskin location.

This three-hour class will inform you and equip you with the knowledge you need to recognize potential threats long before you need to react to them. A high level of awareness can prevent you from getting into a negative situation in the first place. The skills taught in this course are essential, regardless of whether you choose to carry a firearm or not. Learn how to control your environment and how to react when necessary. The workshop culminates in a practical application exercise where students can put what they have learned into action.

Some topics covered include:

Risk mitigation.

Recognizing anomalies.

Identifying body language indicators.

Awareness in various everyday situations.

Responses to potential threats.

The price is $60. Reservations are required to attend. Visit www.ballistic-consulting.com to register.

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) launched its 2025-26 season on September 10 with a presentation by Shannon Behnken, consumer investigative reporter for News Channel 8’s Better Call Behnken. Behnken shared insights into her career, including how she got started in journalism and why she’s passionate about helping consumers resolve complex issues. In the first ABWC Community Service-sponsored activity of the year, members brought school supplies to support students at Doby and Apollo Beach elementary schools. This generous effort reflects ABWC’s ongoing commitment to uplifting local communities and ensuring every child has the tools to thrive in the classroom.

ABWC hosts monthly luncheons featuring guest speakers on various topics from 12 Noon-2 p.m. at Ruskin Moose Lodge 813. The luncheons include a buffet-style meal, a salad bar, desserts and beverages. The cost is $22 per person, and reservations are required by the Wednesday prior to each event. To reserve a spot, contact Claudia Gassett at 352-258-4580. Upcoming luncheon speakers:

On Wednesday, October 8, Elizabeth Conley presents ‘The 13 Secrets of Cyber Safety,’ offering practical tips for staying safe online.

On Wednesday, November 12, Felicia A. Stone, a registered nurse and licensed esthetician, will demonstrate professional skin care techniques and perform a live facial on a volunteer ABWC member.

The ABWC welcomes new members interested in community involvement, personal enrichment and friendship. For membership inquiries, contact Ann Robbins, second vice president of membership, at 770-519-0458. For more information, visit the club’s website at www.apollobeachwomansclub.com.