Mark your calendars, Brandon! The long-anticipated Dick’s House of Sport is opening its doors at Brandon Exchange — the newly rebranded mall formerly known as Westfield Brandon — during a grand opening weekend from Friday, October 31, to Sunday, November 2.

The new, 125,000-square-foot store, located on the site of the old Sears at I-75 and SR 60, will bring an exciting new level of interactive retail to the community. Dick’s House of Sport combines the extensive selection of athletic gear customers expect with hands-on experiences, like a climbing wall, multisport cages and an outdoor turf field for open play and community events.

Throughout the grand opening weekend, guests can expect prizes, giveaways and special appearances from major sports stars. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay running back, will appear Saturday, November 1, from 12 Noon-1:30 p.m., followed by Rob Gronkowski, former Tampa Bay tight end, who will greet fans Sunday, November 2, from 12 Noon-1:30 p.m. Wristbands are required for appearances and will be available in limited quantities each morning when doors open.

Early risers will score big:

The first 100 adults in line each day will receive a mystery gift card, with some worth up to $500.

The first 100 kids will receive a DSG soccer ball.

The first 300 guests each day will take home a CALIA Stanley 30 oz. Quencher.

ScoreCard members will also earn 3X points in-store all weekend, plus 10 percent back in rewards on purchases through January 10, 2026.

The House of Sport concept represents Dick’s evolution beyond traditional retail. Unlike standard stores, these destinations feature activities such as batting cages, golf simulators and rock-climbing walls, as well as enhanced services like golf lessons, glove steaming and bike repair. The focus is on community, fitness and interactive experiences that invite guests to practice their skills and find inspiration.

Originally launched in New York in 2021, Dick’s House of Sport now operates more than two dozen locations nationwide, with Brandon’s opening marking a major milestone for the Tampa Bay area.

The new store, located at 686 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon, promises to be a destination for athletes and families alike. Whether you’re climbing the rock wall, swinging in the golf simulator or just exploring the latest gear, Dick’s House of Sport aims to help every athlete “reach the top of their game.”

For more on the new location, visit www.dickssportinggoods.com.