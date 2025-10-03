By Laurie E. Ohall, Florida Board-certified Elder Law Attorney

For many seniors, a reverse mortgage can provide extra financial flexibility and peace of mind. Still, it’s natural to wonder how this loan might affect your children or grandchildren after you’re gone. The truth is, the process is often simpler and less worrisome than people expect.

The Basics

When you pass away with a reverse mortgage, your family inherits both the home and the loan. The important thing to remember is that they will never be personally responsible for more than the home’s value. This “non-recourse” feature means that even if the loan balance is higher than what the house is worth, your heirs will not have to make up the difference.

Your Family’s Options

Heirs generally have three choices:

Keep the Home: They can pay off the reverse mortgage — using personal funds, refinancing or taking out a traditional mortgage.

Sell the Property: Many families sell the home, use the proceeds to pay off the loan and keep any leftover funds. If the home sells for less than what’s owed, the lender’s insurance covers the shortfall.

Walk Away: If the house has little or no equity, heirs can simply hand it back to the lender. There’s no additional financial obligation.

Timeline

Families usually have six months to decide what to do, with the possibility of extensions up to one year. This gives them time to assess the home’s value, weigh their options and make the choice that feels right. Planning Ahead A reverse mortgage does reduce the equity available for inheritance, but it doesn’t erase it. If leaving a larger inheritance is important, you might also consider alternatives like downsizing or exploring other loan options.

The Takeaway

Most challenges with reverse mortgages come from lack of communication — not from the loan itself. By starting conversations now, you can help your family understand their options and prepare. A reverse mortgage doesn’t have to interfere with your legacy. With the right planning, it can support you during your lifetime while leaving your loved ones prepared for the future.