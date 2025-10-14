By Amber Aaron

The 2026 Class of Leadership Brandon Riverview, a flagship program of the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce, officially launched on September 26 at Rasmussen University.

The day began with program highlights and introductions led by the core leadership team: Chair Sunni Moreno, owner of After Glow aesthetics & wellness; Co-Chair Dylan Chadwell, event consultant at The Regent; and Sergeant-at-Arms Chris Gay, owner of 2nd Amendment Armory. This year’s cohort includes 17 emerging leaders representing both large and small businesses throughout the Brandon and Riverview communities.

Participants began their leadership journey by exploring their DiSC behavioral profiles with guidance from Carole Gill, owner of Carole Gill Consulting. The Opening Retreat continued at YMCA Camp Cristina, where the class embraced team-building activities — rain or shine — and deepened their understanding of emotional intelligence through the Agile EQ program facilitated by Gill. The day concluded with a meaningful celebration circle, setting the tone for a transformative nine-month experience.

The next milestone is Social Issues Day, where the class will select a Legacy Project designed to make a lasting impact on the community. The project aims to:

Positively impact a nonprofit and the people it serves.

Strengthen team cohesion and class identity.

Leave a meaningful, sustainable legacy in the Brandon and Riverview areas.

This year’s program also introduces the Nonprofit Spotlight, giving local organizations an opportunity to share an immediate need — such as stocking a food pantry or collecting shoes, toiletries or other essential items — that the class can support throughout the year.

Call to Action

If your nonprofit has an immediate need and would like to be considered for the Nonprofit Spotlight, please contact Amber Aaron, president of the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce, at amber@brandonchamber.com.