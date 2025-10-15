Local dance educator and nonprofit director Sara Battaglia, founder of Dancing for a Difference, has been crowned 2025 International Women of Service Elite at the International & American Women of Service Pageant held in Orlando.

The pageant, known for promoting community service and empowerment, celebrates women who use their influence and talents to make a difference. For Battaglia, the title represents more than a crown — it’s an opportunity to expand her mission of inclusion and service through the arts.

“With this title, I plan to serve my local community and communities internationally,” Battaglia said. “The platform allows me to grow, serve, inspire, and provide opportunities not only for myself but for those around me.”

Battaglia’s nonprofit, Dancing for a Difference, is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to making dance and music accessible to people of all ages and abilities throughout the Tampa Bay area. Through inclusive classes, performances and outreach events, the studio offers a welcoming environment where every dancer — regardless of background or ability — can shine.

A lifelong dancer, Battaglia began her training at age 8 and went on to study ballet at prestigious institutions, including The Sarasota Ballet and the School of Russian Ballet. She also attended summer intensives with the Atlanta Ballet and the Orlando Ballet, performing leading roles such as Swanilda in Coppélia and the Snow Queen in The Nutcracker.

After earning her bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida, Battaglia completed multiple certifications, including Youth Protection Advocates in Dance, Progressive Ballet Technique and Kidding Around Yoga. She has danced professionally with Releve-tions Ballet Company and Florida Sunsations, and she continues to teach and mentor students across the region.

Her leadership extends beyond the studio. Battaglia serves on the Down Syndrome Association of Tampa Bay board and volunteers regularly, emphasizing kindness, inclusivity and community engagement.

The International & American Women of Service Pageant organization aims to empower women and girls through positive pageantry experiences and volunteerism. Contestants serve as ambassadors for charitable causes, promoting kindness, honesty, respect and inclusivity — values that align perfectly with Battaglia’s vision.

“I hope to use this title to continue spreading joy through dance and service,” Battaglia said. “Every person deserves to feel seen, supported and celebrated.”

For more information about Dancing for a Difference, visit https://dancing4adifference.com/. To learn more about the International & American Women of Service organization, visit www.intlwomenofservice.org.