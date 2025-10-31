This past May, Lennox, a leading provider of innovative home comfort solutions, announced that nominations were open for its Feel The Love program, sponsored by the LII Lennox Foundation. In partnership with its generous dealer network across the U.S. and Canada, Lennox donated and install heating and cooling (HVAC) units for community heroes. Lennox’s local community partner is Marlin James Air Conditioning & Heating in Valrico.

“At Marlin James, we truly value the importance of community,” said Marlin James Air Conditioning & Heating’s maintenance coordinator, Shannon Gluch. “Giving back in meaningful ways is part of who we are. Partnering with Lennox on the Feel The Love program gives us a chance to make a real difference in people’s lives, and that’s something we’re always proud to be a part of.”

Each year, Lennox opens nominations through its website, www.feelthelove.com. Community members can nominate a neighbor, friend or family member who is in need of a new air conditioning system. Once nominations are submitted, Lennox shares them with participating local dealers who help select and serve the recipients.

The Deusner family, Gomez family, Griffin family, Harding family and Jennings family were the five local families that received heating and cooling units from Marlin James Air Conditioning & Heating.

“We were able to complete installs for five families,” Gluch said, “each of them in different seasons of their lives with different hardships occurring. All of them brought a different scenario, a different outlook, but for us the same understanding. We were exactly where we needed to be.”

As a company, Marlin James Air Conditioning & Heating is thankful for the opportunity to participate in a program that gives back.

“It’s not just about giving them a new AC system; it’s about getting to help lift a little burden off of their shoulders, and providing comfort in the process,” Gluch said. “It’s also about the relationships we get to forge in the process, by getting to know their stories, sharing hope, laughter and tears. Most of all, sharing life.”

Although the Feel The Love program is a year-round project, the installs take place once a year. Nominations are typically accepted from May through August, and installations are completed in mid-October. Once the nomination time period is closed, this gives Marlin James and Lennox time to review the candidates, visit with them to review their systems and gather supplies for the installations to take place in October.

“It’s more than just installing equipment; it’s about lifting up neighbors and showing what community care looks like in action,” Gluch said.

If you would like to learn more about the Feel The Love program, you can visit its website at www.feelthelove.com. If you’d like to learn more about the services offered by Marlin James Air Conditioning & Heating, you can visit its website at www.marlinjames.com or call 813-689-0817. Its office is located at 1702 Marlin James Dr. in Valrico.