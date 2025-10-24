The McNeely Farmily Rescue and Sanctuary was built on a foundation of years of rescue and love.

“I have been helping animals since I was a little girl,” said owner April McNeely. “My mom used to tell me that I had the ‘magic touch’ and any animal in the world would come to me or listen to me.”

McNeely Farmily Rescue and Sanctuary is owned and operated by the McNeely family — April; her husband, Bryan; and their daughter, Phoenix.

“Our rescue focuses on taking any amount of time necessary to rehabilitate our dogs where they can go into loving homes,” April said. “We also have a very trustworthy process of adoption in order to facilitate a fantastic relationship with your new pet. When we say we have great dogs, we truly do. We have more than 50 throughout our rescue, and we are searching for loving homes for them to live. We’d love the opportunity to pair a dog with what your family needs and welcome you into the Farmily.”

In an effort to find homes for animals at the Farmily, April and her family are hosting a Halloween ‘FURstival’ and tailgating event on Saturday, October 25, from 6-10 p.m. in the parking lot of Southern Hospitality in Plant City.

“McNeely Farmily Rescue’s Waggin’ Tail-gating FURstival is a free event that we want to put on for the community,” McNeely said. “We want to provide a safe and happy environment for kids to be able to get free and safe candy while enjoying the decorated vehicles, Halloween music and food. We will have hot dogs, chips and a drink available and an eating area.”

The event will have a Halloween costume contest for kids, animals and vehicles.

“We will have games and face painting,” April said. “There are three contests with prizes. Pet costume contest is at 7 p.m., kids’ costume contest is at 8 p.m. and the best decorated vehicle winner will be announced at 9 p.m. We will have candy and treats at every car for kids and dogs. We will also have drinking stations for dogs as well.”

The McNeelys are looking for volunteers and candy sponsors for the event.

“We would love to spread awareness about this event so that we can have a very successful evening,” April said. “If anyone wants to volunteer for this event, sponsor candy, treats, food or prizes for contest winners, please reach out — and we do have a sign up for volunteers.”

April’s main hope for the event is for kids and families to have fun.

“Our hopes for the event are to provide a safe and happy time for the kids,” she said. “It can be kids from all over, not just Plant City. We absolutely love having events where it benefits children.”

If you would like to be a candy sponsor or to volunteer for the event, you can contact April at mcneelyfarmilyrescue@gmail.com. Southern Hospitality is located at 1709 James L. Redman Parkway in Plant City.