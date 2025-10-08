Residents of Wimauma and Sun City Center now have a unique opportunity to take flight — literally and figuratively — thanks to the launch of a brand-new Civil Air Patrol (CAP) squadron in their community. Officially launched on October 1, the Wimauma/Sun City Center Cadet Squadron is the latest addition to CAP’s nationwide network, providing valuable training and community service opportunities to both youth and adults.

The Civil Air Patrol, the civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, has three core missions: cadet programs, aerospace education and emergency services. This new squadron will bring all three to life for local residents, offering hands-on experiences in aviation, leadership development and public service.

Open to youth ages 12-18 (cadets) and adults 18 and older (senior members), the squadron promises a diverse and engaging program. Cadets will be immersed in activities that include flight orientation rides, search and rescue exercises and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education. The program is also designed to foster leadership, character and teamwork.

“We’re excited to bring the Civil Air Patrol’s mission to Wimauma and Sun City Center,” said Kirk Forbes, the squadron’s adult leader. “This is an incredible opportunity for our community to come together, inspire the next generation of aerospace leaders and serve our nation.”

In addition to the youth programs, adult members can take part in emergency response efforts, such as disaster relief and homeland security missions. They can also contribute to local outreach initiatives and help mentor cadets in a supportive learning environment.

To introduce the squadron to the community, an open house was held on October 1 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wimauma Airport. The event drew interest from families, educators and veterans alike, all eager to learn how they could get involved.

Weekly squadron meetings will continue at the Wimauma Airport, and the unit is actively recruiting new cadets and senior members. Those interested in joining or learning more can visit the official Civil Air Patrol website at www.gocivilairpatrol.com or contact the squadron directly at 813-699-9120.

With the squadron now officially in operation, the skies over Wimauma and Sun City Center may soon see the next generation of pilots, leaders and public servants taking off.