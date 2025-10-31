Do you know a woman who has made a lasting difference in Hillsborough County — a mentor, educator, community advocate or business leader who inspires others? Now is the time to recognize her accomplishments by submitting a nomination for the 2026 Hillsborough County Women’s Hall of Fame.

The Hillsborough County Commission on the Status of Women (COSW) is currently accepting nominations for the annual honor, which celebrates women who have made significant contributions to improving the lives of local residents. Since its creation in 2011, the Hall of Fame has recognized outstanding women who have excelled in fields such as education, philanthropy, social services, the military and public service.

Each year, three honorees are selected for induction. Since its inception, 41 women have been recognized, including former University of South Florida President Judy Genshaft, civil rights advocate Mary Alice Dorsett and philanthropist Carol Morsani.

Nomination forms are available online at https://hcfl.gov/whof and will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 13. For more information, contact Jaida Clark at clarkjai@hcfl.gov or 813-635-7403.

The COSW was established to advise the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners on issues affecting women, including employment, education, health care and discrimination. The commission’s members represent a variety of local organizations, including the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce, The Helen Gordon Davis Centre for Women, the League of Women Voters of Hillsborough County, The Spring of Tampa Bay, the Hispanic Professional Women’s Association, the National Council of Negro Women, the University of South Florida, Hillsborough Community College, the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County and the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida.

Earlier this year, the board of county commissioners recognized the 2025 inductees — Marsha Rydberg, Tempress ‘Tee’ Solomon and Doris Weatherford — for their remarkable achievements and service to the community.

Rydberg, a fourth-generation Tampa native, broke barriers in the legal field as the first woman president of the Hillsborough County Bar Association and the first Hillsborough County woman to serve on the Florida Bar Board of Governors. Solomon, a lifelong educator and advocate, led the Hillsborough Association of School Administrators and championed cultural awareness through the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library’s ‘Black Experience’ initiative. Weatherford, a respected author and public affairs leader, served as a trustee for Hillsborough College and chaired the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame.

The board of county commissioners commended the honorees for their dedication and leadership, encouraging the community to continue celebrating women whose accomplishments have made a lasting positive impact on Hillsborough County.