Now in its 45th year, the Tampa Greek Festival returns to the Tampa Bay community at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church after canceling 2024’s event due to damage from Hurricane Milton. With the church’s campus fully restored and its faith strong, it looks forward to again sharing its rich culture, heritage and faith with the community.

The festival will be held on Friday, November 7, from 4-10 p.m., as well as on Saturday, November 8, from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. The event draws more than 7,000 people to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in South Tampa’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

Truly, what better way to spend the weekend is there than satisfying your cravings for Greek lamb, gyros, homemade pastitsios and many more delicious authentic Greek dishes? St. John’s famous finishing touches, such as baklava, kourambiedes, koulourakia and many other famous Greek pastry treats, are a tasty excuse to stay just a little longer and enjoy live music until closing.

You don’t have to fly 5,000 miles to experience a taste of Greece. At St. John, you’ll find:

Outstanding Greek cuisine and scrumptious pastries.

A Greek cafe, featuring made-to-order Greek coffee.

Live music provided by Greek Bouzouki band, John Demas & the Omega Project.

Live dance performances, with St. John’s dance groups performing around the clock.

A Greek market, ‘the Bakaliko,’ or ‘neighborhood market,’ which will feature traditional pantry essentials as well as jewelry and fine Mediterranean merchandise.

The Orthodox Bookstore, which will be selling icons, religious books, gifts and jewelry.

A children’s play zone.

Tours of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church where guests will discover the meanings behind the ancient Christian faith. The tours will be provided by Rev. Fr. Stavros Akrotirianakis and Rev. Fr. John Stefero.

Choir performances from the St. John choral program, in which guests can listen to beautiful ancient hymns of an Orthodox liturgical service on Friday and Saturday night.

Additionally, your giving helps support multiple charitable organizations, including LifePath Hospice, LOVE Inc., Meals on Wheels, OCMC, IOCC, Orthodox Christian Prison Ministry and Matthew 25.

Festival entry tickets are free, but donations will be accepted. Parking is free as well.

Connect with St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tampagreekfestival and Instagram at www.instagram.com/stjohntpa.

St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church is located at 2418 W. Swann Ave. in Tampa. For more information, visit www.tampagreekfestival.com. To learn more about the church, visit https://stjohntpa.org/.